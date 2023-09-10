Jamil Zaki, a professor of psychology at Stanford University and director of its Social Neuroscience Lab, will kick off the fall 2023 University Forum series at the University of Southern Mississippi on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with his presentation “The War for Kindness.”
The 6:30 p.m. event — held in Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus — is free and open to the public.
Zaki is the author of “The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World.” His other work at Stanford includes time as a collaborating scientist with its Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education.
His presentation at USM will examine the science of empathy and ways to advance a culture of kindness. Through his research, Zaki demonstrates that empathy is not a fixed trait but rather a skill that can be strengthened through practice.
In “The War for Kindness,” he tells stories of people fighting for kindness in the most difficult of circumstances.
Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck calls “The War for Kindness” a “landmark book,” saying that Zaki “gives us a revolutionary perspective on empathy — empathy can be developed, and, when it is, people, relationships, organizations and cultures are changed.”
Zaki’s writings have appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker and The Atlantic.
His TED talk, “We’re experiencing an empathy shortage, but we can fix it together,” has been widely endorsed.
“So many of us seem to have accepted the idea that we live in a world divided and that simple kindness is a relic of some bygone era, but Jamil Zaki has found hope in his lab at Stanford,” said Andrew Haley, director of the University Forum. “A skilled research psychologist, he dares to say that the past is not destiny, and we can live in a kinder world if we just work at it a little. It is a message we all need to hear, and I am incredibly excited that Dr. Zaki is the first Forum speaker of 2023-24.”