COLUMBUS — BankFirst and the Lowndes Recreation Department have agreed to a partnership naming the new baseball and softball facilities BankFirst Yards Sportsplex.
The $12 million construction along Highway 82 is well underway, with plans for the first phase to be completed by late September. The facility will include eight baseball and softball turf fields, two family concession areas, a playground with future plans for batting cages and other exciting state-of-the-art features.
The development of different portions of the property will become available during the second phase of construction beginning in 2024.
“BankFirst continues to play a major role in Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region, and while we have expanded our presence in other markets, we remain committed to being a local, community-focused bank serving the surrounding areas of Lowndes County and across our footprint. Growing up in Columbus and playing ball here brings back so many great memories, and we are excited about the opportunity to enhance the lives of our youth by creating a positive environment for kids to develop and grow,” James Hazard, community bank president at BankFirst, said.
Trip Hairston, the president of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, said, “We are proud of the partnership with BankFirst and their commitment to the Lowndes County community. This partnership will enhance one of the best sports complexes in Mississippi and assist our community through economic growth and development.”
Former Lowndes County recreation director, the late Roger Short, initiated the project with the vision to create a place for families to gather, youth to grow, and a top-notch atmosphere where memories can be made and friendships can form while enjoying America’s national pastime.
Tom Velek, interim Lowndes County recreation director, said, “This project hits close to home for me. Carrying out Roger’s legacy and seeing his vision come to life is a humbling experience. Roger would be so proud of all the combined efforts in making this project come to fruition. I am truly honored to be a part of this project. “
BankFirst Yards will have a soft opening in mid-October, with a larger grand opening sometime in the spring of 2024.
“At BankFirst, we understand the importance of investing in the communities we serve, and when we invest in our communities, we invest in where we live, work, eat and play. We are excited for our brand to be associated with the state’s premier sports facility, and we are proud BankFirst Yards will serve the recreational needs of our community for years to come,” Luke Yeatman, CFO at BankFirst, said.
