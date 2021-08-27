A new boutique hotel is preserving some of Greenville’s most cherished history while revitalizing the city’s Main Street area.
Hotel 27, named for the historic flood of 1927, is Greenville’s only boutique hotel. Located in the old Levee Board Building complex, the property consists of three structures and a courtyard, now owned and operated by Main Street Greenville.
The property evolved from two buildings, one a bank constructed in 1880, the other offices of the Mississippi Levee Board, built in 1883. The Levee Board bought the bank building in 1919 and both were used as board offices for more than a century. In 1997, the property became a hotel, with most rooms in a third building that was added between the two original structures.
The Historic Greenville Inn and Suites was operated by Trop Casino Greenville for 24 years. It closed in 2020 and the operators decided not to renew the lease when it expired earlier this year. Main Street Greenville purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price in June.
Main Street Greenville is a nonprofit that is part of the Greater Greenville Development Foundation which is involved in promoting the city’s quality of life through economic planning and development, education, housing and cultural development.
Main Street Greenville is “dedicated to the preservation and economic redevelopment of Downtown Greenville.” The program aligns with the National Trust for Historic Preservation model to stop the loss of historic commercial architecture and loss of community sense of history.
Daniel Boggs, CEO of the Greater Greenville Development Foundation, said, “The property presented itself to us. After analyzing its potential, we felt this project would align nicely with our mission. The building has a lot of character and history, and we are working to tell its story while bringing visitors to downtown.”
The hotel had a soft opening last weekend, opening 15 of the 36 rooms to guests. After more finishing touches are complete, Boggs said, “We hope to open in September.” That’s just in time for the start of the fall festival season. The annual Delta Hot Tamale Festival, a major draw to the city, is Oct, 14-16 this year.
Boggs said in addition to offering accommodations to guests, the historic hotel’s courtyard is an attractive feature. “Continuing cultural experiences in such a unique space is important to the Greenville community,” he said.
Main Street Greenville’s purchase of the property was welcomed by the Mississippi Levee Board when it was announced in June. Kenny Rodgers, board president, said, “After 138 years, the Levee Board is very pleased to have this building in the capable hands of Greater Greenville Development Foundation.”
Peter Nimrod, the board’s chief engineer, called it a win-win for downtown Greenville. “They will do an excellent job in preserving a downtown landmark and will run a very successful and unique hotel or visitors to stay while visiting Greenville,” he said.
Many guest rooms recently underwent renovations in 2018. Upgrades are planned for the lobby, breakfast area and the fitness and business centers.
“The goal is to create a unique Delta Southern experience by adding modern touches while showcasing the Italianate style of the hotel,” Boggs said.
The hotel was remodeled in the late 1990s and a lot of the equipment was original. “Since purchasing the property, we have worked diligently to update the technology in the building,” he said.
As with renovations to any old building, there were unexpected costs. “But for us we feel like it is going to be worth it for downtown,” Boggs said.
The hotel will bring back about a dozen jobs lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Thomas Gregory, state coordinator of the Mississippi Main Street Association, said, “We are incredibly proud of Main Street Greenville for taking on this challenging project to restore a historic hotel and bring it back to life. What an asset to downtown Greenville to attract visitors and increase the economic vitality of the Main Street district.”
The hotel isn’t the only new development expected to boast downtown foot traffic and development, Boggs said. Construction on a new $38 million federal courthouse a block away will begin in September.