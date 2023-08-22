The new Mississippi Bar president Jenny Tyler Baker is a Coast attorney who followed the lead of her late father, attorney Bob Tyler.
“He is definitely the person who inspired me to pursue a career as an attorney,” she said. “He also encouraged service to the profession and the community, which led me to where I am today.”
Baker is a cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. She earned her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.
Baker, a lifelong Biloxi resident, serves as counsel in Carr Allison’s Gulfport office.
She is admitted to practice in Mississippi and in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Mississippi.
She enjoys practicing law because she gets to help people.
“Over the years, I have been involved in so many different types of cases: adoptions, estates … I am (also) a public defender. I enjoy resolving conflicts for my clients,” she said.
In her practice, Baker focuses on defending matters involving workers’ compensation along with general litigation, premises liability, professional liability, and labor and employment.
An active participant in the activities of the Bar for several years, Baker feels she’s gained friendships that will last a lifetime.
She has served the Young Lawyers division as president and secretary and as chair of the Health Law section. Additionally, she has been involved in the Women in the Profession committee for eight years, serving as overall chair and chair of the Evelyn Gandy Lecture Series.
Other professional affiliations include being a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, former president of the Harrison County Bar Association and a member of the Harrison County Young Attorney Association.
Additionally, she served as chair of the 2021 Summer School for Lawyers Committee.
Over the years, Baker has served as a facilitator at the James O. Duke Law School Professionalism Program. She is also a member of the Mississippi Municipal Attorneys Association and has served as fundraising chair for the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Project.
She was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of Mississippi’s Leading Lawyers in 2014 and received the Community Spirit Award from Mississippi College School of Law.
An advocate for her community, Baker has served several positions for the Land Trust of the Mississippi Coastal Plain and is a life member of the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs.
She currently serves as the chair of Saints Shenanigans Sister Mary Jo Memorial 5K and Fun Run benefiting her children’s school, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Elementary, along with serving on the Nativity School advisory board.
“My favorite thing to do for relaxation is spending time with my husband Roy and our children Grace, Charlotte and Bobby … (as well as) running,” she said.
An avid runner, Baker completed the 2020 Houston Marathon.
