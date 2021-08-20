The team behind the new high-end steakhouse 44 Prime, which opens Aug. 20 in Starkville, believes paying attention to every detail - food on the menu to the furniture and flatware - will help set the restaurant apart from the old mahogany-and-leather stereotypes.
What they’ve put together through experience and research, they say, amounts to a comfortable atmosphere where customers can sit back and enjoy their meal without feeling rushed.
Executive chef Jeff Thornsberry said the owners and staff spent a lot of time to “understanding what it takes to be at this level.”
To hone the menu, he said, “We worked with several different farms and meat companies to get quality and consistency and we’re proud of all the seafood that will be flown in daily.”
44 Prime was built in the former King’s Butcher space at 211 South Jackson Street. The 4,000-square-foot venue will seat 60 and employ about 50.
Thornsberry also oversees the kitchen at Taste, a sister property which opened in Starkville in June.
The steakhouse is owned by investors including Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Oswalt, a Weir native and Starkville resident who wore 44 in his Major League Baseball career. The public relations spokesman said Oswalt is the only public investor.
Oswalt’s said his previous experience in the restaurant business was in the early 2000s when he opened a place in his home while he was still playing baseball. The building was eventually moved to Starkville and is now home to The Breakfast Club.
The pandemic is a challenging time to open a new business but Oswalt believes 44 Prime will be a welcomed change from staying home. “People are ready to get out, and Starkville is doing really well,” especially since the Mississippi State Bulldogs brought home the national baseball championship, he said.
The menu is classic steakhouse, with filets, New York strip, porterhouse and ribeyes priced from $41 to $149. A pork chop and rack of lamb are also available. Seafood stars in the appetizer list, with tuna tartar, shrimp cocktail, lump crab cake, crab claws and calamari and an over the top seafood tower with lobster tail, king crab, blue crab and shrimp for $159.