Hugo Palacios MD, specializing in burn and plastic surgery, has joined the Joseph M. Still Burn & Reconstructive Center medical team at Merit Health Central.
Dr. Palacios is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He earned his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, where he also completed his residency in general surgery. He finished his fellowship in burn/plastic reconstructive surgery at Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY, followed by a fellowship in plastic surgery of the hand at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Joining the surgical team at Mississippi’s only designated burn, plastic reconstruction and complex hand surgery center is the fulfillment of a career goal to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from life-altering trauma and injuries related to burns or hand injuries. In addition, the center does a wide range of reconstructive surgery unrelated to burns being the only hand replantation center in the state of Mississippi.
“I trained as a surgeon, but quickly realized I had a heart for this specific area,” said Dr. Palacios. “A desire to help patients who have suffered severe burns and are critically injured made joining the burn program at Merit Health Central in this vital area of the hospital the perfect fit for me. I am delighted to join a practice that engages such a wide range of my surgical skills and training.”
Dr. Greg Oden, Chief Medical Officer, Merit Health Jackson Market, and interim CEO at Merit Health Central, said Dr. Palacios will be a valuable addition to the surgical staff, adding, “We are very happy to have someone with his training and skills, particularly in the specific area of hand surgery. He is a great addition to our team of professionals that provide specialized, life-changing care to patients in the burn center.”