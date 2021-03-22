Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Gregory Groglio, M.D., to its heart care team, as its new cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon.
“We are honored to have Dr. Groglio join our medical staff at Merit Health Wesley,” says Matthew Banks, CEO. “His depth of knowledge and experience will be a wonderful asset to our patients and the care we are able to provide them.”
Groglio has practiced cardiovascular and thoracic surgery in Louisiana for over 27 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Duke University and a master’s degree in physiology from Georgetown University. He then earned his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine. Groglio completed his residency in general surgery at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. and completed additional training as a fellow in cardiothoracic surgery at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, Louisiana.