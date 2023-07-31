An architectural rendering shows the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s new School of Nursing in Jackson. The facility, scheduled to open in December 2026, will allow for a 25% increase in students.
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, welcomes dignitaries to the University of Mississippi Medical Center during the June 28 School of Nursing groundbreaking ceremony.
Breaking ground on the new University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing are, from left, Dr. Scott Rodgers, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs; Dr. Michael Parnell, UMMC School of Nursing Alumni Association president; Rep. John Read; Rep. Jason White; House Speaker Philip Gunn; Dr. Tina Martin, interim dean of the School of Nursing; nursing students Rayne Jensen and Amari Reginal; Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann; U.S. Rep. Michael Guest; Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr.; and architect Jim Eley, principal of Eley Guild Hardy Architects.
Dr. Tina Martin, interim dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing in Jackson, shares the features the new nursing facility will include during its groundbreaking ceremony on June 28.
A new $67 million nursing school on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson will allow for a 25% increase in nursing students to help fill the ever-increasing need for nurses in the state.
The estimated completion date for the new facility is December 2026.
“The more advanced home for our School of Nursing will allow for a 25% increase in nursing students,” said Dr. Tina Martin, UMMC School of Nursing professor and associate dean for administration, who began serving as the school’s interim dean July 1. “Current enrollment is approximately 830.”
The importance of nurses in health care and the shortage of these professionals is well known.
“According to the Mississippi Hospital Association, there are currently about 3,000 nurse vacancies in our hospitals,” Martin said. “This shortage is directly impacting a wide range of health outcomes for Mississippians. We were facing nursing shortages even before the pandemic, and the pandemic exposed the true value and critical need for nurses in a health care system and exacerbated the nursing workforce shortage.”
Although the pandemic highlighted stress and burnout among nurses, Martin says for others it inspired a career in nursing. “We continue to see a strong and increasing interest in nursing as a career choice,” Martin said. “Job opportunities in nursing will continue to grow as we are seeing an increase in telehealth utilization.”
New trends in nursing include more specializations, and job opportunities in all areas will continue to grow.
“Health care is increasingly complex, leading nurses to widening specializations,” Martin said. “Nurses also seek advanced education for career development, such as nurse practitioners. Technological advances will impact how nurses provide care. There is also a focus on the importance of self-care to prevent burnout in nurses.”
Martin, a Columbia native, holds a Ph.D. in clinical health sciences as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing, all from UMMC.
She has served the School of Nursing in various roles since joining UMMC’s faculty ranks in 1999. She was named to UMMC’s Academy for Excellence in Education in 2022 and was a 2020-21 American Association of Colleges of Nursing Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing Fellow.
Her nursing research has been published in numerous journals.
