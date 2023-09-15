IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — For a generation and more, Starbucks' throwaway cup has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally. It has also carried a message: I am drinking recognizable coffee. Now, in the name of the environment and sustainability, the company's disposable cup may be on its way to extinction thanks to an unlikely force: Starbucks itself. It's part of the company's goals to cut waste, water use and carbon emissions in half by 2030. Pulling that off will be tricky. It's fraught with risks and provides a window into what companies must do to go from ambitious sustainability targets to meeting those goals.
Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation
PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model. The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol. France's government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France. The iPhone 12's radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week. The alliance that represents studios, streaming services and production companies said in a statement Thursday that they had reached out to leaders of the writers union, and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. No further specifics were given. No talks are planned between the studios and striking actors. Screenwriters have been on strike since early May. They have had no negotiations with the studios since mid-August, when a handful of meetings led to no progress on a contract.
More than 700 million people don't know when — or if — they will eat again, UN food chief says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations food agency says a global hunger crisis has left more than 700 million people not knowing when or if they will eat again. The agency also says demand for food is rising relentlessly while humanitarian funding drying up. On Thursday, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain told the U.N. Security Council that because of the lack of funding, the agency has been forced to cut food rations for millions of people, and "more cuts are on the way." She said a series of concurrent and long-term crises "will continue to fuel global humanitarian needs" and the humanitarian community will "be dealing with the fallout for years to come."
China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South
BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and Zambia have announced an upgrading of their ties as the world's second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema unveiled the new partnership on Friday at a meeting in Beijing. Xi also met new Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier the same day, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this week. The trio of leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America speak to China's growing role in those parts of the world and China's ambitions to be a global leader.
Stock market today: Global shares gain after data show China's economy stabilizing in August
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher after China reported that its slowing economy showed signs of stabilizing in August. Shares rose in most major European and Asian markets apart from Shanghai. Analysts said a strong performance for computer chip designer Arm Holdings in its debut Thursday on the Nasdaq also lifted sentiment. The good outcome was an encouraging signal for the IPO market, which has slowed since the stock market began tumbling early last year on fears about higher interest rates. Oil prices advanced slightly and Wall Street futures also gained.
Europe's central bank hikes key interest rate to record high even as recession threat grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has hiked its key interest rate to a record high. It's pressing forward in its fight against stubbornly high inflation that's been plaguing consumers, even as worries grow that higher borrowing costs could help push the economy into recession. The increase Thursday of a quarter-percentage point comes as central banks worldwide try to judge how much anti-inflation medicine is too much. They're weighing what's the right point to halt their swift series of rate hikes before the economy tips into a downturn. The ECB signaled that its 10th straight hike could be its last, shifting its emphasis from raising rates to keeping them high enough for long enough to beat down inflation.
Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut, in the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years. The shares closed at $63.59, giving Arm a market value of $68 billion. Most consumers use at least one product that contains Arm's chips, though many people may not be familiar with the company itself. Its chip design is used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. More recently, Arm has expanded into artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, the metaverse and autonomous driving.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:.
Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities are sealing off an inundated city to allow search teams to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead after flooding. The official toll from the disaster soared past 11,000. Authorities warned that disease and explosives shifted by the waters could take yet more lives. Two dams collapsed in exceptionally heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel early Monday, sending a wall of water several meters high gushing down a valley that cuts through the city of Derna. The unusual flooding and Libya's political chaos contributed to the enormous toll.
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system impacted Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 80 mph, along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds forecast to arrive late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday. In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet at an aircraft factory on his extended visit to the country. Kim's rare foreign trip has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries. He has met President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites on his trip, underscoring deepening ties between the nations. Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia. Russia's Cabinet on Friday released video showing Kim looking at the cockpit of the Su-57 while listening to its pilot.
Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured a village in the country's east after intense battles with Russian troops. The village of Andriivka is located about 6 miles south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, which was the focus of the war's longest battle so far. The village's liberation would represent another gain for Kyiv in its counteroffensive to oust Moscow's troops from seized territory. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces announced the reclaiming of Andriivka early Friday. There was no comment from Russia authorities. Ukrainian forces launched their counteroffensive more than three months ago. Their reported victory in the village illustrates the challenges they face even with supplies of NATO-standard gear and Western weapons.
Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. It's the latest step in a long-running investigation into the president's son that puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case. The indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial and weeks or months of distracting headlines for President Joe Biden.
Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare drug negotiations, but Biden sees little political boost
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. But the same poll shows Americans are split on how Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48% approve, making it a relatively strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove. Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of Biden's handling of the issue remains relatively tepid. A slim majority, or 55%, approve, but 43% disapprove. The results show that any immediate political boost that Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.
Climate protesters around the world are calling for an end to fossil fuels as Earth heats up
Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are protesting Friday and through the weekend to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as Earth suffers from dramatic weather extremes. The global strike is driven by several mostly youth-led local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement and takes place in dozens of countries in hundreds of cities. Last week, the United Nations warned that countries are way off track to limit warming as agreed in 2015 in Paris to stop the worst effects of climate change.
Secret records: Government says Marine's adoption of Afghan orphan seen as abduction, must be undone
The U.S. government has warned a Virginia judge that an American Marine's adoption of an Afghan war orphan was flawed and could be seen as international child abduction. That is from secret court records reviewed by The Associated Press. The federal documents, submitted in state court in Fluvanna County, Virginia, argue that failing to return the child, now 4, to her Afghan relatives in the U.S., threatens international security pacts and might be used as propaganda by Islamic extremists — potentially endangering U.S soldiers overseas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.