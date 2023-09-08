IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Maui beckons tourists, and their dollars, to stave off economic disaster after wildfires
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That's a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui's jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany's Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany's oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year "to secure the energy supply."
Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being "actively exploited" to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
Massachusetts investigates teen's death as company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip says it is working to remove the product from stores as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a teen whose family pointed to the One Chip Challenge popularized as a dare on social media as a contributing factor. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The cause of the teen's death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. A vigil is planned for Friday.
Texas heat brings the state's power grid closest it has been to outages since 2021 winter storm
HOUSTON (AP) — The sweltering heat wave in Texas has the power grid manager again asking residents to cut electricity use. This comes a day after the system was pushed to the brink of outages for the first time since a deadly winter blackout in 2021. The request by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas comes after low power reserves prompted the grid operator to issue a level 2 energy emergency alert Wednesday night. This was the first time ERCOT entered emergency operations since a 2021 ice storm knocked out power to millions for days and resulted in hundreds of deaths. ERCOT serves most of the state's 30 million residents.
Stock market today: World shares extend slide, while Japan reports economy grew less than expected
Shares have skidded in Europe and Asia after Japan reported its economy grew less than earlier estimated in the last quarter. Hong Kong's markets were closed due to a tropical storm. The government said Japan, the world's third largest economy grew at a 4.8% annual pace in April-June, below an earlier estimate of 6% growth. On Thursday, Wall Street slipped on worries a too-warm U.S. economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9% and the Dow industrials edged up 0.2%. High interest rates hurt all kinds of stocks, particularly tech and other high-growth ones.
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria's Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man's vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria's Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It's a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study's author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.
China's exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world's No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China's trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China's exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
The head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has asked America's top three oilfield services companies to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, cited an Associated Press report in July that the companies — SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton — helped keep Russian oil flowing even as sanctions targeted the Russian war effort. There's no evidence the firms violated sanctions by continuing to send equipment to Russia. Halliburton quit Russia less than six months after the invasion, while Baker Hughes sold its oilfield services business in Russia about nine months after. SLB announced it would stop exporting technology to Russia in July, two days after AP sought final comment for its first report.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
North Korea says its latest submarine can launch nuclear weapons, but there are doubts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its new submarine has nuclear attack capabilities after years of development. Leader Kim Jong Un described the step as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the vessel, named "Hero Kim Kun Ok," is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. The agency did not specify the number of missiles it could carry and fire. In July, the U.S. docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.
India seeks a greater voice for the developing world at G20 but the Ukraine war may overshadow talks
NEW DELHI (AP) — It's never been easy for the leaders of the world's largest economies to find common ground, but Russia's war on Ukraine has made it even harder for the Group of 20 meeting to reach meaningful agreements this year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year's host, has pledged Ukraine won't overshadow his focus on the needs of developing nations in the so-called Global South, but the war has proved hard to ignore. Russia and China have blocked attempts at a final communique over objections to phrasing on Ukraine. Ending the summit without a communique would underscore how strained relations are among the world's major powers.
Special grand jury report that aided Georgia probe leading to Trump's indictment is set for release
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is expected to release the full report compiled by a special grand jury that helped an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The report is expected Friday. Part of the report was released in February, but a judge said at the time that any parts recommending charges against specific people would not immediately be disclosed. But after 19 people were indicted last month on charges associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the judge said the report can be released.
Mali military camp is attacked a day after 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in assaults
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A military camp in Mali's restive north has been attacked a day after two separate assaults by al-Qaida-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The military said in a brief statement that it was responding to Friday's attack in the Gao region. Thursday's attacks targeted a passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu and a military position in Bamba further downstream in Gao. The military junta says responsibility for the attacks was claimed by JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida. It says it killed about 50 assailants while responding to the attacks. A United Nations report says al-Qaida-affiliated and Islamic State-linked groups have almost doubled their territory in Mali in less than a year.
Latin America women's rights groups say their abortion win in Mexico may hold the key to US struggle
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women's rights activists in Latin America have long looked to the United States as a model in their decades-long struggle to chip away at abortion restrictions in their highly religious countries. A historic Mexican Supreme Court ruling decriminalizing abortion on the federal level has prompted some to say U.S. activists should turn to their counterparts south of the border as they navigate a post-Roe v. Wade reality. Since the 1980s women's rights activists in Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries have little-by-little chipped away at laws restricting abortion. Now, Latin America is in the midst of a "green wave" as those countries like Mexico roll back restrictions at the same time new barriers are going up in the U.S.
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions in an effort to tighten its grip there
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has already begun and concludes Sunday. It has been denounced by Kyiv and the West. Ukrainian lawmakers urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote. One analyst said it is important for Russia to go on with the voting to maintain the illusion of normalcy.
Evacuation orders for areas in central Greece as a river bursts its banks and floodwaters rise
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Severe rainstorms eased but floodwaters were still rising in parts of central Greece Friday, while fire department and military helicopters were plucking people from villages inundated by tons of water and mud that have left at least six dead, six missing and many people clinging to the roofs of their homes, appealing for rescue. Flooding triggered by rainstorms also hit neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, killing a total of 18 people in all three countries since the rains began Tuesday. In Greece, severe rainstorms turned streams into raging torrents that burst dams, washed away roads and bridges and hurled cars into the sea. Authorities said some areas received twice the average annual rainfall for Athens in the space of just 12 hours.
As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of parents across the U.S. are being criminally charged with murder or manslaughter after their children die from exposure to fentanyl. Supporters of the ramped-up enforcement say that by now those who use the synthetic opioid know the lethality of the drug and should be treated like drunk drivers who kill people. Critics of the approach say the parents didn't intend to kill their children but instead made poor choices because of their addictions and are being further punished instead of being offered help. The debate comes as the country battles with how to effectively diminish the use of the highly accessible and extremely deadly drug.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Prosecutors presented the case against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score late in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put it away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.
