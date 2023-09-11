IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden has closed a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden also paid his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House late Monday.
Europe's economic outlook worsens as high prices plague consumer spending
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's economic outlook just took a turn for the worse. The European Union's executive commission on Monday cut its forecast because high inflation is still discouraging consumers from spending money. The European Commission now expects economic growth of 0.8% this year for the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The old forecast was for 1.1% growth. Despite fears of recession, it's more stagnation because unemployment is low. The weaker outlook could affect what the European Central Bank does on interest rates this week. Some economists think the ECB might avoid another rate increase after nine straight hikes.
Stock market today: World shares mostly higher as investors await US inflation, China economic data
World stock prices are mostly higher as investors watch for U.S. inflation figures and China's latest economic data. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul. On Friday, stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after UK government approves multimillion-pound investment
LONDON (AP) — German automaker BMW is set to announce plans to build the next generation electric Mini in Britain after securing U.K. government support for a multimillion-pound investment in the company's Oxford factory. The government on Monday confirmed its backing for the project, which will protect 4,000 jobs. The Department for Business and Trade didn't specify the level of taxpayer support, but British media put the figure at 75 million pounds ($94 million). BMW is expected to release a statement later in the day.
Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors found an alarming number of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific was using at the world's largest railyard in western Nebraska this summer, and the railroad was reluctant to fix the problems. Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose wrote a letter to UP's top three executives Friday expressing his concern that the defects represent a "significant risk to rail safety on the Union Pacific railroad." A spokeswoman for the railroad defended Union Pacific's commitment to safety Sunday and pledged to work with the federal agency to address its concerns. Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide this year ever since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio in February.
Delta Air Lines employees work up a sweat at boot camp, learning how to de-ice planes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The temperature says it's summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to de-ice an airplane — a critical part of flying during the cold winter months. Every summer, Delta brings about 400 workers to Minneapolis to a three-day summer de-ice "boot camp." Then they go back to their home bases and training co-workers, 6,000 in all. Instructors say de-icing is the last line of defense when it comes to winter flying. And the hardest part of training newbies? Learning to drive the big trucks and go up in a cherry-picker to spray planes.
India forges compromise among divided world powers at the G20 summit in a diplomatic win for Modi
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country as well-placed to bridge gaps in the Group of 20 top economies and solve global problems. But many were skeptical ahead of the weekend's summit given grave divisions within the bloc over the Russia's war in Ukraine. Modi was able to dispel those doubts, announcing a unanimous final agreement a day before the G20 summit ended Sunday that included language on the European war which both Russia and China signed off on. Leaders lauded India's compromise and experts say the declaration is a foreign policy triumph for Modi as he pushes to increase New Delhi's influence on the world stage.
Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden says his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi isn't about trying to start a "cold war" with China. He says it's part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that his efforts are not about "containing China." The American president came to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. That's evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the "bitter past" of the Vietnam War.
Southern Swiss region rejects a plan to fast-track big solar parks on Alpine mountainsides
GENEVA (AP) — Voters in a southern Swiss region have rejected a plan to allow large solar parks on their sun-baked Alpine mountainsides as part of the federal government's push to develop renewable energies. Sunday's referendum in the Valais canton centered on economic and environmental interests at a time of rising concerns about climate change. The canton wrote on its official website that 53.94% voted against the proposal. "Not-in-my-backyard"-style opposition to the plan over a presumed blight on bucolic Swiss mountain vistas had made for some unusual political allies in the Alpine country. A rejection does not torpedo solar parks entirely if the private sector wants to develop them.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
Moroccan soldiers and aid teams battle to reach remote, quake-hit towns as toll rises past 2,400
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan soldiers and aid teams in trucks and helicopters are battling to reach remote mountain towns devastated by a monstrous earthquake that killed more than 2,400 people. Survivors are desperate for help to find loved ones feared trapped under the rubble. Moroccan officials have so far accepted government-offered aid from just four countries: Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Some foreign aid teams said they were awaiting permission to deploy. Morocco's Interior Ministry says officials want to avoid a lack of coordination that "would be counterproductive." The United Nations estimates that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night's magnitude 6.8 quake, made more dangerous by its relatively shallow depth.
The Kremlin and North Korea confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia. A brief statement on the Kremlin's website said Kim's visit is at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin and would take place "in the coming days." The visit also was reported by North Korea's official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin.
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations are planned at the attack sites at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in many other places. President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. The hijacked-plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.
McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. McCarthy needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But the California congressman also is trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. It's a two-track strategy that may be hard to execute. McCarthy faces hard-right Republicans who reject the deal he struck over the summer with Biden on spending levels and are demanding further cuts. Starting a formal Biden impeachment inquiry could help. But the White House says Biden wasn't involved in his son's work.
Lahaina's fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Filipinos began arriving in Hawaii more than a century ago to work on sugarcane and pineapple plantations to support their families back home. As their descendants and successive generations of immigrants settled, they have become deeply ingrained in the community's culture. Since an inferno raced through the historic town of Lahaina, though, many who have worked to clean hotel rooms are now staying in them as temporary shelters, a poignant example of how the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has afflicted Maui's heavily Filipino population. The disaster has prompted fears about whether Filipinos, Native Hawaiians and others who labor in the tourism industry will remain as Lahaina rebuilds.
Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?
DETROIT (AP) — After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, concerns have arisen that a pathway into medicine may become much harder for students of color. Heightening the alarm: the medical field's reckoning with longstanding health inequities. Black Americans represent 13% of the United States population, yet just 6% of physicians in the nation are Black. Increasing representation among doctors is one solution experts believe could help disrupt health inequities. Advocates are championing programs promoting medical specialties such as dermatology to students of color starting in high school. Those students then receive mentorship in college, medical school and residency. In dermatology, only 3% of doctors are Black.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned after kissing a player on the lips in a controversy which overshadowed Spain winning the Women's World Cup for the first time. Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. The player said it was without her consent. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid on Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales says the kiss was consensual.
Thailand's LGBTQ+ community draws tourists from China looking to be themselves
BANGKOK (AP) — Xinyu Wen traveled to Thailand in June, planning a two-week vacation around Bangkok's Pride parade. But the 28-year-old ended up staying a month and a half, soaking up the Thai capital's thriving LBGTQ+ community. Like Wen, LGBTQ+ people from China who are frequently scorned and ostracized at home are coming to Thailand in droves. They're drawn by the freedom to be themselves. Bangkok is only a 5-hour flight from Beijing, and Thailand's tourism authorities actively promote its status as among the most open to LGBTQ+ people in the region.
Historic Cairo cemetery faces destruction from new highways as Egypt's government reshapes the city
CAIRO (AP) — Preservationists say highway construction by the Egyptian government threatens to destroy Cairo's City of the Dead, a vast historic cemetery that has been in use for more than 1,000 years. Authorities have already razed hundreds of tombs and mausoleums as they carry out plans to build a network of multilane highways through the cemetery. The cemetery houses the graves of major Islamic figures and prominent Egyptian politicians, artists and scholars, as well as the families of ordinary Egyptians. The government says alternative burial sites will be provided and historic tombs moved to new locations, but the destruction has sparked an unusual outcry.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.