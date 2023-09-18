IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. How high were they?
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit's three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. Fain's focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions. A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW's claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.
Auto workers' union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive. The United Auto Workers' statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers. It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers. Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.
Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. Why are more being built?
CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Across the country, more indoor farms are launching or expanding even as others flounder. This summer marked the groundbreaking of a huge vertical farming operation in Virginia by the California-based company Plenty Unlimited. And Kroger announced it would be expanding its availability of vertically farmed produce. Meanwhile, a five-year-old company called Planted Detroit went out of business just months after its chief executive had opened the year with big growth plans, and two other companies fell into bankruptcy. A grower at Texas-based Eden Green Technology said the fact that some people are failing while others succeed is going to happen in any industry.
Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in a southern Chinese city say they have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group's wealth management unit in the latest trouble for the heavily indebted developer. Evergrande is the world's most heavily indebted real estate developer, at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China's economic growth. A statement by the Shenzhen police on Saturday said authorities "took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group." It's unclear who Du is. Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment. The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.
Stock market today: World shares lower, Tokyo closed, as focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting
Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia, while Tokyo's markets were closed for a national holiday. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices advanced. Investors will be watching for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that wraps up on Wednesday. Japan's central bank is also due to hold a policy meeting. Chinese property developers were steady after dropping sharply on news that authorities had detained some employees of the wealth management business of troubled real estate developer China Evergrande. On Friday, Wall Street benchmarks fell, with technology stocks posing the biggest drag on the market. The S&P 500 lost 1.2%. The Dow fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.6%.
'Nun 2' narrowly edges 'A Haunting in Venice' over quiet weekend in movie theaters
NEW YORK (AP) — "The Nun 2" and "A Haunting in Venice" virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, with a slight edge carrying the horror sequel over the Hercule Poirot mystery. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.' "The Nun 2" grossed $14.7 million. If numbers hold, that will give "The Nun 2" the top spot at the box office for the second straight week. Very close behind was "A Haunting in Venice," Kenneth Branagh's third Agatha Christie adaptation following 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile." It opened with $14.5 million. Final box-office figures will be released Monday.
Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants has resigned abruptly. Anthony Capone cited "personal reasons" for leaving his post as chief executive officer of DocGo. But the resignation comes the same day as the Albany Times Union reported he had lied about his educational record. Capone had said he had a graduate degree in artificial intelligence but later admitted that was a fabrication. The development comes as DocGo comes under continued scrutiny over its $432 million no-bid contract with the city.
Turkey's President Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey. During a meeting in New York, where Erdogan is attending the U.N. General Assembly, the two also discussed potential cooperation between Musk's space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey's space program, Erdogan's office said Monday. The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign climate-focused transparency laws for big business
NEW YORK (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to sign into law a pair of climate-focused bills intended to force major corporations to be more transparent about greenhouse gas emissions and the financial risks stemming from global warming. Newsom's announcement came during an out-of-state trip to New York's Climate Week. Lawmakers last week passed legislation requiring businesses from oil and gas companies to retail giants to disclose their direct greenhouse gas emissions as well as those that come from activities like business travel. The second bill requires companies to disclose what financial risks climate change poses to their businesses and how they plan to address those risks.
Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New York City have kicked off a week of demonstrations seeking to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas blamed for climate change. Sunday's so-called March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Kevin Bacon. It was the opening salvo to New York's Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts are gathering ahead of a new special United Nations summit Wednesday. Protesters said they were targeting their efforts at many of the leaders of nations that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
Iran-US prisoner swap likely set in motion as $6 billion of once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea is now in Qatar, a key element for a planned prisoner swap between Tehran and the United States. That's according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, who made the comment during a news conference on Monday aired on state television. However, the feed cut immediately after his remarks without explanation. The announcement comes weeks after Iran said that five Iranian-Americans are now under house arrest as part of a confidence-building move while Seoul allowed the frozen assets, held in South Korean won, to be converted into euros. That money was then sent to Qatar, an interlocutor between Tehran and Washington in the negotiations.
As leaders convene, the UN pushes toward its crucial global goals. But progress is lagging
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The commitments were far-reaching and ambitious. Among them: End extreme poverty and hunger. Ensure every child on Earth gets a quality secondary education. Achieve gender equality. Make significant inroads in tackling climate change by 2030. Create "universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all." But halfway to that goal, progress is lagging badly — and in some cases going backward. At a two-day summit, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be trying to kick-start action to achieve the 17 goals adopted by world leaders in 2015. Developing countries in particular consider them crucial to closing the widening inequality gap between the world's rich and poor countries.
Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television. He said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he would "tell people later at an appropriate time." The current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination refused to say how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began, and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy. Trump said he might consider pardoning some of the rioters charged for their actions that day.
Four of 9 juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania are in custody, police say
MORGANTOWN, Pa (AP) — Authorities say four of the nine juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania have been caught. The Pennsylvania State Police announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the four were taken into custody early Monday. The juveniles had escaped from Abraxas Academy at around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday following a riot.
Libya was mired in chaos and corruption. For years, warnings the Derna dams may burst went unheeded
CAIRO (AP) — Experts have warned for years that floods pose a significant danger to two dams protecting nearly 90,000 people in northeastern Libya. They repeatedly called for immediate maintenance to the two structures outside the city of Derna. But successive governments in the divided and chaos-stricken North African nation did not heed their advice. Their worst predictions came true when heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused flooding across eastern Libya. It overwhelmed the two dams, sending a wall of water through the city, killing at least 11,000 people. Entire neighborhoods were destroyed and people were swept out to sea. The Libyan Red Crescent says more than 10,000 people are missing.
2 years ago, the Taliban banned girls from school. It's a worsening crisis for all Afghans
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two years after the Taliban banned girls from school beyond sixth grade, Afghanistan is the only country in the world with restrictions on female education. Now, the rights of Afghan women and children are on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly Monday in New York. The U.N. children's agency says more than 1 million girls are affected by the ban. It triggered global condemnation and remains the Taliban's biggest obstacle to gaining recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan. But the Taliban has gone further, excluding women and girls from higher education, public spaces like parks and most jobs.
As Slovakia's trust in democracy fades, its election frontrunner campaigns against aid to Ukraine
MICHALOVCE, Slovakia (AP) — A populist former prime minister whose party is favored to win Slovakia's early parliamentary election plans to reverse the country's military and political support for neighboring Ukraine if he returns to power. It's a direct challenge to the European Union and NATO. Robert Fico and his left-wing Direction party have campaigned on a clear pro-Russian and anti-American message, part of a wider trend across Europe. Analysts say his return to power could lead Slovakia to abandon its democratic course in other ways, following the path of Hungary under Viktor Orban and, to a lesser extent, the Law and Justice Party in Poland.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn't discrimination
The same week his state outlawed racial discrimination based on hairstyles, a Black high school student in Texas was suspended because school officials say his dreadlocks violated the district's dress code. Darryl George wears his hair in thick twisted dreadlocks, tied on top of his head, and therefore his mother says he isn't violating rules about hair length for boys. The incident recalls debates over hair discrimination in schools and the workplace and is testing the state's newly enacted CROWN Act, which took effect Sept. 1. Employers and schools are barred from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles.
Centuries after Native American remains were dug up, a new law returns them for reburial in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials and Native Americans whose ancestors called the state home hope a new state law will speed the recovery and reburial of their relatives' remains unearthed over the past two centuries. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Human Remains Protection Act last month. It updates a 1989 state law and provides methods for compliance with a federal law requiring that remains from any burial site disturbed must be returned to the associated tribe. Illinois has remains belonging to about 13,000 individuals. The law authorizes reburial on state land in Illinois. Previously tribes would receive their ancestors' remains but have to take them home to the state to which the government forcibly relocated them in the 19th century.
