IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers. Biden expressed sympathy Friday for the union by suggesting the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits." The Democratic president says "no one wants to strike." The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden says he's sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a "win-win" contract for the companies and their employees.
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major US auto makers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn't reach a deal with Detroit's automakers. The United Auto Workers are seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made years ago, when the companies were in financial trouble. The UAW is using a strategy in which a small percentage of the union's 146,000 members walked off the job at factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. UAW president Shawn Fain says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. They could also help the union's $825 million strike fund last much longer.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe's strict data privacy rules. Ireland's Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, "particularly the level of the fine imposed." The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog's criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
Russia raises key interest rate again as inflation and exchange rate worries continue
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's central bank has raised its key lending rate by one percentage point to 13%, a month after imposing an even larger hike. Concerns about inflation persist and the ruble continues to struggle against the dollar. The increase comes as annualized inflation rose in September to 5.5%. The bank says it expects inflation will reach 6%-7% by the end of the year. In August, the central bank increased the lending rate to 12% — a jump of 3.5 percentage points — as the ruble fell to 100 against the dollar. Although the ruble's exchange rate improved mildly after the rate hike, it remains around 95 to the dollar, significantly weaker than a year ago when it was trading at around 60 to the U.S. currency.
Around 3,000 jobs at risk at UK's biggest steelworks despite government-backed package of support
LONDON (AP) — Around 3,000 workers at Britain's biggest steelworks face the prospect of losing their jobs as part of a government-backed package to make the plant "greener." In an announcement Friday, the British government confirmed widespread speculation that it will pump up to 500 million pounds ($620 million) into the loss-making Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales. Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the steelworks, will use the funding to help switch the plant's two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity. Tata warned last year that its U.K. operations were under threat unless it secured Government funding to help it move to less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces.
Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on consultant's report
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern's CEO pledged to continue working to improve safety after the consultant the railroad hired after the fiery Ohio derailment in February recommended making sure that safety is truly a priority at all levels and continuing many of the efforts it has already begun. CEO Alan Shaw told the railroad's employees in a letter that Norfolk Southern will take several immediate steps in response to the initial report from Atkins Nuclear Secured. Those include strengthening the way the railroad responds to any incident and establishing a dedicated team to work on improving safety. The railroad and the rest of the industry has been in the spotlight ever since the East Palestine derailment.
EU lets Ukrainian grain ban expire even as some member countries impose their own
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has decided not to renew a ban on Ukrainian food imports heading to nearby countries. The move Friday sets up a clash with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania and threatens European unity on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia all said they will extend their own bans. The EU members have said food coming from Ukraine has become stuck within their borders. That's creating a glut that has driven down prices for local farmers.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
Military officers begin to speak out on the harm done by Sen. Tuberville's holds on promotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the months since a single senator froze military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy, the uniformed officers affected have been largely silent, wary of stepping into a political fray. But as the ramifications of Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's freeze have grown, more of them are speaking out. This week, some of the military's most senior leaders took the issue head on and voiced their concerns. They say the damage the holds will do to the military will be felt for years, as young talented officers decide they've had enough and choose to get out.
Republican presidential hopefuls generally overlook New Hampshire in effort to blunt Trump in Iowa
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's primary tradition may be little more than a fairy tale in the 2024 presidential race as the Republican presidential field largely overlooks the Granite State in favor of Iowa. Most of the GOP's crowded field is focusing its money, time and attention on Iowa. They're betting big that the Midwestern state's religious conservatives are best positioned to help stop former President Donald Trump's march toward another Republican presidential nomination. As New Hampshire's prominence appears to fade in 2024, it's unclear whether there will be sufficient oxygen or opportunity for anyone to emerge as a serious Trump challenger in the state long known for political upsets.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected Russia's nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles and an advanced warship on a trip to Russia's Far East that has sparked concerns about an arms alliance that could fuel President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. After arriving in the city of Artyom by train, Kim traveled to an airport just outside Vladivostok where Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia's strategic bombers and other warplanes. Later in Vladivostok, Kim was shown a missile frigate of the Russian Pacific fleet. Kim's visits to military and technology sites possibly hint at what he wants from Russia, perhaps in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Putin's declining reserves.
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out
Small-scale, tech-based solutions to transportation problems have emerged as a great equalizer in the battle for infrastructure dollars between big cities and rural communities. The projects are known broadly as microtransit, and many of them rely on smartphone apps to summon rides like Uber and Lyft. The difference is this is a public transit service, and the cost to the customer is usually a fraction of what private companies charge for rides. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town that are now just $2.50 per ride. Even during the pandemic, ridership surged 300% in Wilson.
Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
BOSTON (AP) — Climate scientists say storms like Hurricane Lee could become more common in the future as the Gulf of Maine and other bodies of water rapidly warm. These monster storms are still a rarity in the region but studies have found climate change could mean hurricanes expand their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which include New York, Boston and even Beijing. Experts say a big factor is the start of a decrease in temperature differences between the equator and the poles, which in the summer could alter the jet stream and create an opening for the storms to reach mid-latitudes.
Kansas will no longer change trans people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities. The state health department's announcement Friday cited a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The state Department of Health and Environment's decision makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won't change transgender people's birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don't change the gender marker on transgender people's driver's licenses. Those policies reversed previous ones set by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Auto worker strike creates test of Biden's goals on labor and climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Auto Workers strike has exposed tensions between President Joe Biden's goals of fighting climate change and supporting unions. He's trying to turbocharge the electric vehicle market, but the union is afraid that the transition will result in fewer jobs for its members. Although battery factories may create new opportunities, they're generally not unionized. Biden acknowledged the challenge on Friday by saying the shift to electric vehicles "should be fair and a win-win for auto workers and auto companies." He's sent top aides to Detroit to prod negotiations along. The strike could damage the economy ahead of next year's election.
Uncertain and afraid: Florida's immigrants grapple with a disrupted reality under new law
MIAMI (AP) — In the months since Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed one of the strictest immigration laws in the country, daily life for Florida's immigrant community has become fraught and governed by fear. The new law criminalized transporting immigrants lacking permanent legal status, invalidated any kind of U.S. government ID they might have, mandated that hospitals ask about immigration status and required some businesses to verify workers' legal status. Associated Press interviews with a dozen immigrants found that many have shifted their daily routines as a result — driving as little as possible, missing doctor's appointments, moving out of state and more.
Libya probes the collapse of two dams after flood devastated an eastern city, killing over 11,000
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libya's top prosecutor says he has opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city. Rescue teams were still searching for bodies in Derna on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people. Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea. The Libyan Red Crescent says more than 10,000 people are still missing. Searchers are digging through drifts of mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors.
