Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they're bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren't agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday following three straight days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
Elon Musk's social media site X sues California over the state's content moderation law
Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California. The lawsuit is over a state law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment, including details on how and when they remove that content. The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta challenges the constitutionality and legal validity of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany's Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany's oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year "to secure the energy supply."
Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries
Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano's and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.
Judge says civil trial over Trump's real estate boasts could last three months
NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming civil trial over allegations that former president Donald Trump lied about his wealth could last as long as three months. That's according to a schedule laid out Friday by the judge hearing the case. Opening arguments are expected Oct. 2 in the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump and his family business by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The suit says Trump deceived lenders and others by chronically exaggerating the value of his real estate holdings. Judge Arthur Engoron said in a order filed Friday that the trial should end by Dec. 22, though he added that the lawyers handling the case could ask for additional time if necessary. Trump says his asset valuations were accurate and the lawsuit is politically motivated.
Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. A spokesperson for the city's comptroller says the 18-hole course will now be run by Bally's Corporation. The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city's battle to rid the publicly-owned green of its association with the former president. A previous effort to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capitol was rejected by a judge. Inquiries to the Trump Organization and Bally's were not returned. The terms of the lease transfer weren't immediately available
Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say one of the engines on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that wasn't adequately inspected for signs of cracking. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that manufacturer Pratt & Whitney didn't call for inspections frequently enough. The investigators say that allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected until the fan blade broke as the plane was climbing after takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same model of Pratt & Whitney engines shortly after the February 2021 incident.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 800 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. Morocco's Interior Ministry said Saturday morning that at least 820 people had died, and another 672 people were injured. In Marrakech, the famous 12th century Koutoubia Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear.
G20 adds the African Union as a member in a push to give a greater voice to developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Group of 20 top world economies have welcomed the African Union as a member, adding momentum to India's drive to give a greater voice to the Global South as host of this year's annual summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move Saturday during his opening speech for the weekend summit of the G20. There is widespread support for adding the AU to the G20, making it the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the European Union. Modi addressed the delegates from behind a nameplate that listed his country not as India but as "Bharat," an ancient Sanskrit name championed by his Hindu nationalist supporters that his government has been pushing at the G20.
Biden, Modi and EU to announce rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies were expected to outline plans for a rail and shipping corridor connecting India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say the possible game changer for global trade will be announced Saturday in India at the annual summit of the world's top 20 economies. White House national security aide Jon Finer says the proposal would include the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and other G20 countries. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China's massive infrastructure program.
New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban. The top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County say it raises serious questions over constitutional rights.
For nearly a quarter century, an AP correspondent watched the Putin era unfold in Russia
NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Under President Vladimir Putin's nearly quarter-century in office, Russia's quality of life rose markedly and the country opened itself to the world. But along with those improvements, political life and media freedoms fell into repression and autocracy. Once Putin launched the war in Ukraine in 2022, a crackdown on the political opposition and independent reporting grew even more severe. An Associated Press correspondent who was in Moscow for all of Putin's reign until earlier this year has watched Russia's steps forward as well as its retreat into anger, isolation and animosity.
Republicans' opposition to abortion threatens a global HIV program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States government two decades ago created what it describes as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Now a small number of Republican lawmakers are threatening the stability of the program known as PEPFAR, which officials say has saved 25 million lives in countries from Ukraine and Brazil to Indonesia and Kenya. The reason for the threat? Allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion. An entire generation has grown up without the fear that an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese and Russian guests at a parade celebrating North Korea's 75th anniversary
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited visiting Chinese delegates and Russian artists to a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors. That's according to state media Saturday. The nighttime parade in the capital, Pyongyang, was to celebrate North Korea's 75th founding anniversary. It's Kim's latest effort to display his ties with Moscow and Beijing in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington. Kim is expected to travel to Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that could focus on North Korean arm sales to refill reserves drained by the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP prospects vie for attention at Iowa-Iowa State football game
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump will cross paths with many of his rivals when he attends Iowa's biggest annual college football game. Trump will be at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, where Iowa State University will host the University of Iowa. Also planning to be at the game are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other lesser-known candidates. It's one of the former president's few visits so far to the state that holds the first nominating caucus. As the race enters its traditional ramp-up after Labor Day, neither DeSantis nor any other rival have challenged Trump's standing atop the field in Iowa. That's even as the former president skips most of the state's cherished campaign traditions.
Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms
ATLANTA (AP) — Experts say that Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology. It left meteorologists astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane. Experts say Lee could also be a dreadful harbinger of what is to come as ocean temperatures climb. The warming ocean waters act as jet fuel to spawn fast-growing major hurricanes. Experts say that could lead to more monster storms and threaten communities farther north and farther inland. That could bring new woes to places such as Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.
