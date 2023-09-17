IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
Auto workers' union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive. The United Auto Workers' statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers. It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers. Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.
New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Help-wanted advertisements in New York will have to disclose how much jobs pay under a new salary transparency law. The statewide initiative is set to go into effect on Sunday as part of growing efforts to give women and people of color a tool to advocate for the receipt of equal pay for equal work. Employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised externally to the public or internally to workers interested in a promotion or transfer. A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since 2022.
Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in a southern Chinese city say they have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group's wealth management unit in the latest trouble for the heavily indebted developer. Evergrande is the world's most heavily indebted real estate developer, at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China's economic growth. A statement by the Shenzhen police on Saturday said authorities "took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group." It's unclear who Du is. Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment. The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.
The Senate's bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what's happening on Capitol Hill? On the Senate side, top Democrats and Republicans have steered funding legislation clear of partisan fights, creating a path for appropriations bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. In the House, things couldn't be more different. House Republicans are trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party. They've loaded funding packages with cuts and conservative policy wins, drawing strong Democratic objections. The contrary approaches aren't unusual for such fights. But the differences are especially stark this time and the gulf between the chambers could prove difficult to bridge.
Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants has resigned abruptly. Anthony Capone cited "personal reasons" for leaving his post as chief executive officer of DocGo. But the resignation comes the same day as the Albany Times Union reported he had lied about his educational record. Capone had said he had a graduate degree in artificial intelligence but later admitted that was a fabrication. The development comes as DocGo comes under continued scrutiny over its $432 million no-bid contract with the city.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe's strict data privacy rules. Ireland's Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, "particularly the level of the fine imposed." The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog's criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home from Russia at the end of a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West. Kim began his journey back to North Korea Sunday aboard his armored train from the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, following a farewell ceremony at a train station, according to Russian media. Since entering Russia last Tuesday in his first overseas trip in more than four years, Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites. Earlier Sunday, he was in a lighter mode, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.
For a divided Libya, disastrous floods have become a rallying cry for unity
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — The disastrous flooding that killed more than 11,000 people has fostered national solidarity among Libyans, long governed by opposing powers. Collective grief has morphed into cries for unity in a country blighted by 12 years of conflict and division. The tragedy has also ramped up pressure on the country's leading politicians, viewed by some as the architects of the catastrophe. The oil-rich country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014, with an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and a rival authority in the east, where the worst of the floods hit.
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. But officials have withdrawn some warnings for the region and predicted the storm would dissipate on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported early Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was about 35 miles west of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and about 225 miles west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The center has discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine and reports the Canadian Hurricane Centre has ended its tropical storm warning for New Brunswick and parts of Prince Edward Island. The storm is expected to move northeast, taking the weather system across the Canadian Maritimes.
Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren't done attacking each other
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back in office after winning acquittal on impeachment charges over accusations of corruption and bribery. But the verdict verdict is inflaming rifts within the Texas GOP that surrounded his impeachment in the first place. Conservative allies of the Trump-backed attorney general say they will target Republican legislators who led the investigation against Paxton. Even the very act of impeachment in Texas could get a second look. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presided over the trial, has called for new guardrails in a fiery speech questioning how the case made it this far.
UN committee votes to list ruins of ancient Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A U.N. conference has voted to list ruins of the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine. The decision taken Sunday likely to anger Israel, which controls the territory and does not recognize a Palestinian state. Jericho is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities on earth, and is in a part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is administered by the internationally-recognized Palestinian Authority. The listing refers to the Tel es-Sultan archaeological site nearby, which contains ruins dating back to the 9th millenium B.C. The decision was taken by the U.N. World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Yoga in a basement helps people in a Ukrainian front-line city cope with Russia's constant shelling
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — People in the front-line Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk gather three times a week for a yoga session to alleviate the stress caused by the persistent shelling of Russian artillery. Soothing music fills the basement. The 52-year-old yoga instructor says in a serene tone: "We let go of the external world." The "external world" for the participants of the yoga session is life in a front-line city where sirens sound every few hours and the noise of explosions disrupts their daily lives.
Donald Trump's GOP rivals try to attract social conservatives in Iowa at an event he skipped
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some of Donald Trump's top Republican rivals addressed a large, influential gathering of Iowa evangelical Christians on Saturday night. They were aiming to peel their support away from the former president who skipped the event but largely refraining from direct criticism of him. Candidates took the stage one-by-one at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual banquet and town hall in Des Moines to discuss opposing abortion, call for stricter security along the U.S.-Mexico border and trumpet the importance of God in their lives, drawing largely restrained applause from the crowd of more than 1,000.
Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Police Department statement says police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech. A campaign statement says Kennedy's security team surrounded the man, who later was detained by police. No one was injured. The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
