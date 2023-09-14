IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Europe's central bank faces close call on interest rates as threat of recession grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is deciding whether to raise interest rates again or not, and analysts are saying it's a close call. The bank could go for a 10th straight increase on Thursday to fight inflation that's been plaguing consumers. But there are also worries that the bank may have gone far enough and that raising rates again could tip the economy into recession later this year by making credit too expensive. Interest rates influence borrowing costs across the economy, including how much it costs to buy a house or invest in growing a business.
UAW chief says offers from Detroit companies are inadequate, says union is ready to go on strike
DETROIT (AP) — With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren't enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union's other demands. He said the offers don't reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven't seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.
Biden's rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach. Environmental groups and the Democratic administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
Leaving Google's search engine isn't easy, government witness says in antitrust case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is pressing ahead with its antitrust case against Google. On Wednesday, that included questioning a former employee of the search engine giant about deals he helped negotiate with phone companies in the 2000s. Chris Barton worked for Google from 2004 to 2011 and testified that he made it a priority to negotiate for Google to be the default search engine on mobile devices. In exchange, he offered phone service providers or manufacturers a share of the revenue generated by clicks. In the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century, the government argues Google rigs the market by locking in its search engine as the default choice.
COVID-19 cases reported on luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in Greenland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board says that three passengers have contracted COVID-19. The announcement followed a third failed attempt to free the cruise liner, after a fisheries research vessel attempted to pull the ship free at high tide on Wednesday. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Alpefjord, which is in the huge Northeast Greenland National Park, the world's northernmost national park. Denmark's Arctic Command says it is now waiting for a larger inspection vessel to arrive at the site. That ship was expected Friday evening.
France sends the army to ensure water to drought-stricken Indian Ocean island of Mayotte
PARIS (AP) — France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. The cluster of islands is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by its most severe drought in decades. The defense ministry said Thursday that troops with the French Foreign Legion and French navy based in the region will work with local authorities to ensure water supplies to local populations. Authorities have ordered water cuts two days out of three on Mayotte. The territory is north of Madagascar and is the poorest part of France. The water woes come on top of migration tensions around people arriving from the neighboring country of Comoros.
Venice faces possible UNESCO downgrade as it struggles to manage mass tourism
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Italian city of Venice has been struggling to manage an onslaught of tourists in the budget travel era. The stakes for the fragile lagoon city are high this week as a UNESCO committee decides whether to add Venice to its list of endangered sites. A declassification would be an indictment of the city's management of tourism, after it escaped a downgrade two years ago with a cruise ship ban. While Venice officials want to avoid the endangered label, budget official Michele Zuin said: "It is not as if we are slaves of UNESCO." The UNESCO committee decision comes after official data released this past weekend showed that tourist beds now outnumber residents, and after city council voted this week to charge day-trippers an entrance fee.
China says EU probe into Chinese electric vehicle exports, subsidies is protectionist
HONG KONG (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry has protested a decision by the European Union to investigate exports of Chinese electric vehicles, saying it is a protectionist action aimed at distorting the supply chain. The EU announced Wednesday it will probe government subsidies provided to Chinese automakers that the EU contends keep EV prices artificially low. The Ministry of Commerce said the EU's move was intended to "protect its own industry in the name of 'fair competition.'" China has become the biggest market for electric vehicles after investing billions in subsidies to gain an edge. Automakers like BYD and Geely have quickly gained market share after launching sales of EVs to Japan and Europe.
Offshore wind energy plans advance in New Jersey amid opposition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey. The owners of one, Community Offshore Wind, are bringing the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done. And federal regulators have determined that plans for Orsted's wind farm off Ocean City are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents' groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans. The state's Democratic-controlled Legislature supports offshore wind and Gov. Phil Murphy's drive to make the state the center of the industry on the U.S. East Coast.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple
DERNA, Libya (AP) — The city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves, Libyan officials said Thursday, as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods and the city's mayor said that the death toll could triple or more. The city's mayor says up to 20,000 may have been killed. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities have put the death toll in Derna at 5,500 as of Wednesday. Officials say the number of deaths is likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing.
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A hurricane watch is in place for portions of Maine, while a large area of coastal New England is under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee is expected to reach the region later this week. The threat of another storm comes as the region still deals with the impact of days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night that the hurricane watch extends from Stonington, Maine, to the U.S.-Canadian border. The tropical storm watch covers Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine — including Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Rainfall earlier this week inundated parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump's own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country's Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remain uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed "deep concern and regret" that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine. There's widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim's military nuclear program.
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the nation has been transfixed by the two-week manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Souza Cavalcante, another fugitive drama has been playing out in the nation's capital with comparatively minimal attention. Christopher Haynes has been on the run for a week, since escaping from police custody at George Washington University hospital on Sept. 6. Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier in the day on murder charges. The national media has tracked every development in Cavalcante's flight and capture Wednesday morning, But Haynes has basically dropped off the map.
At the University of North Carolina, 2 shootings 30 years apart show how much has changed
Two shootings three decades apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. One graduate who covered the earlier shooting for the school newspaper is now a journalism professor who kept his students safe during last month's lockdown. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads.
Federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal with issue likely to be decided by Supreme Court
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But the judge declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Wednesday agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The ruling is ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program's fate before the high court for a third time. Hanen had previously declared the 2012 Obama-era program illegal.
Displaced by earthquake from their mountain homes, Moroccan families brace for shelterless nights
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — In the aftermath of a deadly earthquake last week, Moroccan families displaced from their destroyed homes face difficult decisions about where to relocate as recovery and rebuilding efforts begin. In Amizmiz, one of the larger mountain towns south of Marrakech, entire neighborhoods have relocated to tent cities, including one near the town's center. The primary worries of survivors are shelter and long-term prospects for children who had just started the school year. Moroccan authorities have reported nearly 3,000 deaths and several thousand injuries as of Wednesday.
Israel's finance minister now governs the West Bank. Critics see steps toward permanent control
ASA'EL, West Bank (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has quietly taken steps toward cementing Israel's control of the occupied West Bank with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leading the way. Smotrich is a staunch supporter of Jewish settlements and has been granted new powers over settlement policy as part of his coalition agreement with Netanyahu. He has used this authority and moved swiftly to approve thousands of new settlement homes, legalize previously unauthorized wildcat outposts and make it more difficult for Palestinians to build homes and move about. Experts and officials say Smotrich's policies have compounded Palestinian misery and emboldened violent settlers. Recent settlement expansion has also strained the Netanyahu government's ties with the White House.
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases
BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters around the country are concerned that gear laced with PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, could be one reason why cancer rates among their ranks are rising. The chemical, which has been linked to health problems including several types of cancer, is used in turnout gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire. Along with the health concerns, firefighters through lawsuits and advocacy campaigns are alleging producers of the chemicals and makers of the gear failed to disclose PFAS was in the gear and, even when it became public, downplayed the safety concerns of these chemicals.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.