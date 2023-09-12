IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
It's Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations. The two businesses faced a pressing deadline — the year's first 'Monday Night Football' game, that would have left a lot of angry football fans if they weren't able to watch the game. It matches the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, and many of the affected customers with the Charter-owned Spectrum TV are in the New York area. The companies were seeking to nail an agreement for Spectrum to carry Disney's stations, made difficult by cord-cutting that has cut into cable's audience.
Apple expected to unveil next generation of iPhones as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product. The showcase is coming at a time that Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices. This year's high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year's versions.
Stock market today: Global shares mixed after Big Tech rally on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed following a Big Tech rally on Wall Street, as investors watch for an update on U.S. consumer prices set for later in the week. Shares fell in France and Germany but rose in London in early trading Tuesday. Benchmarks finished higher in Tokyo and Sydney, while falling in other regional markets. The U.S. government will offer the latest monthly update on prices consumers are paying across the economy on Wednesday. The forecast is that they were 3.6% higher in August than a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has been trying to get inflation back to 2%.
California lawmakers approve the nation's most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for big business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved legislation requiring major companies to disclose a sweeping range of greenhouse gas emissions. The bill would make companies making more than $1 billion annually report their direct and indirect emissions. That includes emissions from activities like business travel and waste disposal. The proposed mandate would be the widest in scope of its kind in the country. The federal government is also considering emissions disclosure rules for public companies. Proponents of the California bill say it will offer transparency and encourage companies to evaluate how they can cut emissions. Groups that oppose it worry it will be too burdensome and expensive for companies.
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. In addition to Twinkies, Hostess makes CupCakes, DingDongs and Zingers, and also Voortman cookies.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a "One Chip Challenge" from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have been around for years. From local chile pepper eating contests to restaurant walls of fame for those who finished extra hot dishes, people around the world have been daring each other to eat especially fiery foods. But extremely spicy products created and marketed solely for the challenges — and possible internet fame — is a more recent phenomenon, and teens are particularly exposed to them because of social media.
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other support in their standoffs with the West. Kim is expected to seek Russian economic aid and military technology in exchange for munitions to be used in Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea said Kim was accompanied by ruling party and military officials. Putin is attending a forum in Vladivostok that runs through Wednesday. Russia says Kim and Putin could meet afterward. Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bond has been driven by Putin's need for war supplies and Kim's efforts to boost his country's traditional alliances.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
CAIRO (AP) — Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 are reported missing. Rescue teams have retrieved hundreds of bodies more and the final death toll is likely to be much higher. Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in many towns in eastern Libya but the destruction was worst in Derna, where entire city neighborhoods were washed away. The head of delegation for Libya for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that 10,000 people are missing after the floods. The country's Ambulance and Emergency Authority, which coordinates search and rescue efforts, said about 2,300 people had died in Derna but did not clarify what that figure was based on.
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers have arrived in the region south of the city of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the first earthquake where residents await assistance. Many communities lack food, water, electricity and shelter. Members of the Moroccan Parliament convened on Monday to create a government fund for earthquake response at the request of King Mohammed VI.
US moves to advance prisoner swap deal with Iran and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money in South Korea without fear of U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the move last week but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press. The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of U.S. sanctions in converting the frozen money in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar's central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump's lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
Cash bail disproportionately impacts communities of color. Illinois is the first state to abolish it
CHICAGO (AP) — Critics of cash bail as a condition of pretrial release say it is especially unfair to Black people and other people of color. Some former defendants say their lives were upended when they were arrested and charged with crimes in Illinois but couldn't make bail. That state is moving away from the policy; A law abolishing cash bail will take effect in Illinois on Sept. 18. The change makes Illinois the first state to eliminate the practice and a nationally watched testing ground for whether such a change can work. Proponents of cash bail systems argue it ensures defendants show up for court proceedings, and that without it, violent criminals who are released pretrial may commit more crimes.
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court has begun hearing petitions to strike down a law that curbs its own powers, pushing the country toward a showdown with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government over the first part of its deeply contentious judicial overhaul. In a sign of the case's significance, all 15 of Israel's Supreme Court justices were in court on Tuesday, for the first time in Israel's history, to hear appeals to the law together. The law, which parliament passed in July, cancels the court's ability to strike down government decisions it deems to be "unreasonable." It is the first piece of the wider plan by Netanyahu's government to weaken the Supreme Court and give more power to the governing coalition.
In Iran, snap checkpoints and university purges mark the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's theocracy is trying hard to both ignore the upcoming anniversary of nationwide protests over the country's mandatory headscarf law and tamp down on any possibility of more unrest. The Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini still reverberates throughout Iran, with some women choosing to go without the headscarf, or hijab, despite an increasing crackdown by authorities. Graffiti, likely against Iran's government, is rapidly painted over in black by Tehran's municipal workers. University professors have been fired over their apparent support for demonstrators. International pressure remains high on Iran, even as authorities try to deescalate tensions with both regional countries and the West after years of confrontation.
