IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Once a global ideal, Germany's economy struggles with an energy shock that's exposing longtime flaws
ESSEN, Germany (AP) — Germany racked up one economic success after another for most of this century. But the loss of Russian natural gas due to the war in Ukraine has dealt a severe blow to its industry through higher energy costs. The country will be the world's only major economy expected to shrink this year. But that's only part of the story. The energy crisis shined a harsh light on longstanding cracks in the economy's foundation: too much bureaucracy, not enough digital technology and lagging spending on infrastructure. Companies want action but instead see too much squabbling among the three-party government coalition. Still, Germany has strengths that could help it address the downturn.
US firms in China say vague rules, tensions with Washington, hurting business, survey shows
An American Chamber of Commerce survey shows American companies operating in China view tensions with Washington over technology, trade and other issues as a major competitive obstacle for their businesses there. The annual survey released Tuesday showed sentiment worsened from last year, when companies still were experiencing disruptions from "zero-COVID" policies that caused parts of entire cities, transport networks and travel to be shut down, sometimes for weeks at a time. While 52% of those surveyed said they were optimistic about their five-year business outlook in China, that was the lowest figure since the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai began the survey in 1999.
Stock market today: Asian shares weaker ahead of Federal Reserve interest rate decision
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly weaker in cautious trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's looming decision on interest rates. Oil prices rose Tuesday. Japan's central bank is also due to meet this week, on Thursday and Friday, amid expectations that it will gradually begin to adjust its longstanding negative interest rate policy. Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and the Dow industrials were little changed. The Nasdaq composite was also virtually unchanged. Stocks have been see-sawing since early August on uncertainty about whether the Fed will finally end its drastic hikes to interest rates. Traders almost universally expect it to keep rates steady this week.
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a 'soft landing'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the economy has moved in the direction they hoped to see: Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than most Americans would like, while growth remains solid and the job market cools. When they meet again this week, the policymakers are likely to decide they can afford to wait and see if the progress continues. As a result, they're almost sure to leave their key interest rate unchanged when their meeting ends Wednesday. The cooling of inflation suggests that the Fed is edging toward a peak in the series of rate hikes it unleashed in March of last year — action that made borrowing much costlier for consumers and businesses.
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
The auto workers' strike against Detroit's Big Three is now in its fourth day. There were no signs Monday of an early breakthrough that might end the strike, and the United Auto Workers have threatened to escalate their walkout against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. President Joe Biden is sending his acting Labor secretary and another top aide to Detroit early this week to see what they can do to bring the two sides together. In a video statement late Monday UAW President Shawn Fain said more factories could be targeted if "substantial progress" toward an agreement isn't reached by Friday at noon.
A new breed of leaders are atop the largest US unions today. Here are some faces to know
NEW YORK (AP) — From picket lines in Hollywood to walkouts against Detroit automakers, it's already been a big year for labor organizing — and behind several major showdowns with enormous companies are some of America's largest unions. While unions don't have the same hold in the U.S. that they did decades ago, something has changed. The boiling point we're seeing today comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality — including growing pay gaps between workers and top executives as well as COVID-19's impact on the world of work as many companies rake in record profits. Outspoken union leaders that rose to power in recent years are among the loudest voices during these high-profile labor actions.
Instacart sets IPO price at $30 a share, valuing the company at about $10 billion
Instacart has priced its initial public offering of stock at $30 a share, raising $660 million for the grocery delivery company. San Francisco-based Instacart sold 22 million shares in the IPO. Trading of the company's stock is set to begin Tuesday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the stock symbol "CART." The price was at the high end of an earlier range estimated by Instacart, reflecting a renewed confidence in tech stocks. The price gives Instacart a market value of around $10 billion. That's far lower than the $39 billion valuation the company announced in early 2021, as Instacart faces increasing competition.
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off a U.S. trip in California to talk to billionaire businessman Elon Musk about antisemitism on his social media platform X — while Musk asked him to address his judicial overhaul in Israel. The two also discussed artificial intelligence in a sparsely attended livestream event Monday. Netanyahu's high-profile visit to the San Francisco Bay Area followed accusations that Musk is tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform. Netanyahu is also confronting political opposition at home and abroad. Protesters gathered early Monday outside the Fremont, California, factory where Tesla makes its cars.
A railroad worker died after being struck by a remote-controlled train. Unions have concerns
Railroad unions are calling for a review following the death of a worker who died over the weekend after he was struck by a remote-controlled train in a CSX railyard in Ohio. The unions that represented carman Fred Anderson said Sunday that his death highlights the need for an in-depth review of the use of remote-controlled locomotives. Every major railroad has used them for years. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Anderson's death. The president of the Transportation Communications Union says regulators need to ensure that remote-control technology is making workers safer and not just "replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street."
Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered iPhone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. The family said in a written statement Monday that during the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight, the girl was told by a male crew member to use the first-class bathroom. They said the crew member entered just before the 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken and then re-entered after she left. Massachusetts State Police said the FBI is handling the case.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh's killing
NEW DELHI (AP) — India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat Tuesday and accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs, escalating a breach with Ottawa over alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada. It came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, and Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. India rejected the allegations as "absurd." India has fought against a movement to establish an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan since the 1980s.
UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global 'mess'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of a world fractured by war, climate change and persisting inequality gather under one roof to hear the U.N. chief summon them to take united action on humanity's huge challenges – and to start delivering their own assessments on the most global of stages. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before Tuesday's annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly that "People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess." He said the world needs action – not words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts and a cost-of-living crisis.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukraine's leader and Russia's top diplomat could cross paths at the United Nations this week. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power. Zelenskyy is due to address world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, then speak Wednesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also is expected at the council meeting. Zelenskyy says that if there's still a place for Russia in the U.N., that's "a question to all the members." He spoke while visiting injured Ukrainian military members at New York's Staten Island University Hospital.
Most Americans view Israel as a partner, but fewer see it as sharing US values, AP-NORC poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that while Americans generally view Israel as a partner or ally, many question whether its far-right government shares American values. These results come as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week in New York. The poll results and the meeting come during a new period of tension between the Biden administration and Israel over Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul, which has sparked mass protests in major Israeli cities. The tensions also stem from ongoing disagreements over how to deal with Iran and how to approach the Palestinians.
Five Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Americans held for years in Iranian custody walked arm-in-arm off a plane into freedom. Monday's release was part of a painstakingly negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap saw the Biden administration agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by South Korea. Despite the release, tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program and other matters. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suggests the deal could be used to build trust with the U.S. But the exchange has unfolded during ongoing disputes between the two rivals and an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Families upended by school shootings share trauma in push for gun law changes, but get mixed results
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Throughout the corridors of many state Capitols, families are sharing emotionally gutting stories of tragedy caused by mass school shootings with the hope that revealing their trauma will convince lawmakers on either side of the political aisle to reconsider firearm policies. Yet states have for years differed widely on how to respond to the spate of mass shootings that plague the U.S. Democratic-led states have largely tightened firearm restrictions, while Republican-led ones have loosened them. That has left families being forced to wade into the legislative process, uncovering and reliving personally painful details before lawmakers with mixed results.
Florida jury pool could give Trump an advantage in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. But that doesn't make the path to conviction easy, particularly with the case set for trial in a Florida courthouse expected to draw its jury pool from a conservative-leaning region of the state that supported Trump in the 2020 election. Those built-in demographics may be a challenge for prosecutors despite the apparent strength of evidence at their disposal, underscoring the impossibility of untangling the law from the politics in an election-year trial involving a former president and current White House hopeful.
Colombia's president has a plan for 'total peace.' But militias aren't putting down their guns yet
BUENAVENTURA, Colombia (AP) — When elected, Colombia's rebel-turned-president Gustavo Petro promised to cement "total peace" and end one of the world's longest-running conflicts. That was 13 months ago, and his plan is inching forward. He aims to rewire how Colombia addresses violence, replacing military operations with programs tackling poverty. He's negotiating for armed groups to demobilize simultaneously. Officials estimate more than 31,000 armed fighters make up the militias coming forward to start peace talks. Programs for young people that gangs recruit are planned. But experts say powerful groups have grown stronger, with bloodshed skyrocketing. Critics say gangs are taking advantage of cease-fires. They describe strong criminal economies and law enforcement unable to pursue perpetrators.
Making a mark: London's historic blue plaques seek more diversity as 1,000th marker is unveiled
LONDON (AP) — English Heritage is preparing to unveil its 1,000th blue plaque, the famous discs that dot the walls of buildings throughout London to mark the places where scientists, artists, politicians and activists have made history. The charity is working to broaden the program to include more women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and community groups so that it better reflects the diversity of the capital. The blue plaque program began in 1866, commemorating notable people and their accomplishments by highlighting the places where they lived and worked. But English Heritage is concerned that past honorees were overwhelmingly white and male. Just 15% of the plaques honor women and less than 5% celebrate people from Black and Asian backgrounds.
North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened 'comradely' ties with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened a "comradely fellowship and friendly ties" with President Vladimir Putin. The state media report Tuesday didn't give many specifics on the six-day trip that was Kim's longest foreign travel as leader. Kim visited several military sites in Russia and said in live comments last week that his country offered full and unconditional support to Putin. His comments and itinerary raised concerns about possible arms deals in which North Korea could provide ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in return for receiving Russian technologies to modernize his nuclear weapons arsenals.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.