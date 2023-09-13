IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Auto workers strike would test Biden's assertion he's the 'most pro-union president in US history'
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prospect of an auto workers strike could test Joe Biden's treasured assertion he's the most pro-union president in U.S. history. A work stoppage against the Big Three U.S. automakers has the potential to reshape the political landscape in the battleground state of Michigan. It could unleash economic shockwaves that might eventually reverberate nationwide. The Democratic president says he hopes negotiations can lead to a win-win for both sides. The United Auto Workers union says a strike will occur if tentative contract agreements aren't reached by just before midnight Thursday. Donald Trump has seized the opening to urge rank-and-file members to break with their union and back his 2024 Republican presidential bid.
Tech titans will give senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks. On Wednesday, the New York Democrat is convening a meeting of some of the country's most prominent technology executives to ask them how Congress should do it. The closed-door forum on Capitol Hill will include some of the industry's biggest names: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla's Elon Musk as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. All 100 senators are invited, but the public is not.
BP leader is the latest to resign over questions about personal conduct
LONDON (AP) — Global energy giant BP is scurrying to find a new chief executive after CEO Bernard Looney became the latest corporate leader to step down amid questions about his personal conduct. Among the most crucial questions facing the board of one of Britain's biggest and most recognizable companies is whether to recruit a leader who will maintain BP's goal of eliminating net carbon emissions by 2050 as the oil industry struggles to meet climate commitments. Looney resigned Tuesday after he accepted that he was not "fully transparent" in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues.
EU announces an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching an investigation into subsidies that China provides to electric vehicle makers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that global markets are flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars that receive huge state subsidies. China's leaders have made the country the biggest market for electric vehicles by investing billions of dollars in subsidies to get an early lead in what is seen as a promising industry. Von der Leyen says this is distorting the market. She did not provide details about the investigation.
A French agency says the iPhone 12 phone emits too much radiation and tells Apple to withdraw it
PARIS (AP) — A French government watchdog agency has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high. The National Frequency Agency called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction." It says it will monitor corrective updates to the iPhone 12 and Apple will have to recall phones that were already sold if they don't work. The agency said it recently checked 141 cellphones, including the Apple iPhone 12, for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the human body.
Higher investment means Hyundai could get $2.1 billion in aid to make electric cars in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia will give Hyundai Motor Group a projected $2.1 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to build electric cars and batteries in the state. That amount is up by nearly $300 million after Hyundai and battery make LG Energy Solution announced last month that they would raise their own investment at the complex west of Savannah by more than $2 billion. The factory is now projected to hire 8,500 workers, up from the 8,100 announced last year. Georgia and local governments had originally announced $1.8 billion in incentives for Hyundai. Of the additional benefits the company is projected to receive, only $2.75 million represents additional cash from the state.
Stock market today: World shares slip ahead of update on US consumer inflation
Shares have declined in Europe and Asia after falling on Wall Street ahead of a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation due later in the day. Oil prices rose and futures on Wall Street were little changed. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow slipped less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stocks have see-sawed in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. Reports coming up on Wednesday and later this week on inflation and retail sales could sway the Fed's thinking. Rising oil prices have added to inflationary pressures that had been fading in recent months.
Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain its advantage over rivals, DOJ argues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is confronting a threat to its dominant search engine as federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying it's about the future of the internet and whether Google's search engine will ever face meaningful competition. Google is arguing that competition from Microsoft's Bing, Amazon and Yelp keep the marketplace fair.
Apple's new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple's Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The iPhone 15, due in stores Sept. 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.
AP Sources: UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can't reach deals with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit's three automakers if they can't reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union's leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said. The people didn't want to be identified because they weren't authorized to disclose details until President Shawn Fain updates workers Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook Live appearance. At the Tuesday meeting, Fain didn't say whether the union would target vehicle assembly plants or component factories, one of the people said. The UAW wouldn't comment Tuesday on its strategy.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia's 'just fight' after viewing launchpads with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's "just fight" during a summit with President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine. The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's most important domestic satellite launch center, for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries' separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States. Putin is thought to be seeking munitions from North Korea to resupply his army in Ukraine, and Kim likely wants both help with satellite launches and economic aid in return. The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
A Crimea shipyard is on fire after a Ukrainian attack that damaged 2 ships and injured 24 people
Russian authorities say a Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard in Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility. The attack early Wednesday was in the port city of Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It took place as Moscow launched drones against southern Ukraine's Odesa region. The region's governor says the pre-dawn onslaught damaged port and civilian infrastructure in the Izmail district and wounded seven people, three seriously. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. It has has been a frequent target since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 18 months ago.
Rescuers recover over 2,000 bodies after floods devastate eastern Libya and displace 30,000 people
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Emergency workers uncovered more than 2,000 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away neighborhoods. The U.N. migration agency said Wednesday that the flooding has displaced at least 30,000 people. The devastation caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel highlighted Libya's vulnerability after years of turmoil and neglect. The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas. The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to the coastal city.
Speaker McCarthy directs the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action as the House returns Tuesday for a disruptive fall agenda. McCarthy plans to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the Biden impeachment. McCarthy also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown. It's a familiar political bind for the California congressman, who's juggling the impeachment inquiry and the government shutdown threat with no clear end game. The White House dismisses the impeachment push as politically motivated.
Former leaders of Israel's security services are speaking out against Netanyahu's policies
HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — They have contended with bloody uprisings, destabilizing wars and even the assassination of a prime minister. But for many of Israel's top former security chiefs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government's policies are the biggest threat yet to the country's future. In unprecedented opposition, more than 180 former senior officials from the Mossad, the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the military and the police have united. They are banding together against steps they say will shatter Israel's resilience in the face of mounting threats from the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran. They're united against the government's intentions, hoping their widely respected voices will bolster their case.
Rescue teams are frustrated that Morocco did not accept more international help after earthquake
PARIS (AP) — Rescue teams in Europe are frustrated that Morocco did not throw open its doors to more outside assistance after last week's deadly earthquake. Morocco has taken a more limited approach than Turkey when it was hit by a devastating quake in February. Turkey quickly grasped the vast scale of the disaster and within hours appealed for international help. That enabled crews from 90 countries to pull hundreds of people out alive. Morocco's reasons appear to be partly logistical. Aid experts say rescue teams can be more of a hindrance than a help if they all rush in uninvited and without coordination.
Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Preventing dengue fever has long meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now scientists are promoting a potentially more effective way to control the disease with the help of mosquitoes. These aren't just any insects: Mosquitoes are bred in laboratories to carry bacteria that halt the spread of dengue. This strategy pioneered by the World Mosquito Program over the past decade recently launched its latest project in Honduras. Over the next six months, close to 9 million of the specially bred mosquitoes will be released in Tegucigalpa, where residents are learning to trust the counterintuitive strategy.
