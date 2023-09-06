IN BUSINESS NEWS THIS MORNING:
Carmakers fail privacy test, give owners little or no control on personal data they collect
BOSTON (AP) — Cars are getting an "F" in data privacy. A new study finds most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. What's more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect. Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.
Disney, Spectrum direct customers to other TV services as dispute keeping ESPN off air continues
NEW YORK (AP) — A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter's case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.
EU targets Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital crackdown
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is targeting Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. The six companies were classed as online "gatekeepers" that must face the highest level of scrutiny under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act. The act amounts to a list of do's and don'ts that seeks to prevent tech giants from cornering new digital markets. The EU's executive Commission says digital platforms can be listed as gatekeepers if they act as key gateways between businesses and consumers by providing "core platform services."
As Africa Climate Summit promotes solar, off-grid power ramps up below the Sahara
NAIROBI (AP) — Access to electricity remains a major challenge for over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa, and power outages are common even for those who are hooked up to the grid. Clean electricity from solar is catching on in several large African countries, and a lot of it is off-grid, powering one or more buildings, but not attached to a larger system. In South Africa and Kenya, solar is being used to power major businesses. In Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, solar adoption remains limited to households. Dealers in Nigeria say the government should provide incentives to encourage solar, but where it hasn't, the private sector is stepping in with installment payment plans.
Stock market today: European shares lower after mixed Asian trading as China property shares soar
Shares opened mostly lower in Europe and Asian shares were mixed as Chinese stocks were lifted by hopes for further support for the country's faltering property market. and Asia after a decline on Wall Street as traders returned from a long holiday weekend. Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced but most other regional markets fell. Crude oil prices pushed higher. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. U.S. markets are looking ahead to a quieter week with company earnings reports winding down and just a trickle of government economic reports expected, including data on manufacturing, layoffs and trade. DocuSign, GameStop, Dave & Buster's and Kroger are set to report their most recent quarterly financial results this week.
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
United Airlines says a software update caused a glitch that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off. The airline says it was not a cybersecurity issue. The Federal Aviation Administration says United asked it to stop all its departures. The FAA says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The issue is limited to United and its subsidiaries. Shares of the Chicago-based airlines' parent company fell on news of the outage, and they closed down 2.5%.
Environmental Protection Agency delays new ozone pollution standards until after the 2024 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is delaying plans to tighten air quality standards for smog despite a recommendation by a scientific advisory panel to lower air pollution limits to protect public health. EPA Administrator Michael Regan's decision means one of the agency's most important air quality regulations won't be updated until after the 2024 presidential election. The decision avoids an election year battle with industry groups and Republicans who've complained about what they consider overly intrusive EPA rules on power plants, refineries, automobiles and other polluters. It's the second time in 12 years a Democratic administration has put off a new ozone standard before an election year. The ground-level ozone rule also was delayed in 2011.
US steps toward forcing recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.
What is green hydrogen and why is it touted as a clean fuel?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Green hydrogen is being touted around the world as a clean energy solution to take the carbon out of high-emitting sectors like transport and industrial manufacturing. Global cooperation on green hydrogen manufacturing and supply is expected to be discussed by the Group of 20 leaders at this week's summit in New Delhi. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced by separating that element from others in molecules where hydrogen occurs. It's often done through electrolysis of water — widely known as H20 for its two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. But however it's produced, it's not green hydrogen unless the energy used to produce it is renewable, like solar or wind energy. Critics say the fuel is not always viable at scale.
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It could increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia's relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified "consequences" for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
OTHER HEADLINES FOR YOU:
The AP Interview: Harris says Trump can't be spared accountability for Jan. 6
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Harris said it was time to "let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may." Federal prosecutors have indicted Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for his efforts to cling to power in 2020. Harris spoke with the AP from Jakarta, Indonesia, where she is attending a summit of southeast Asian leaders. She also dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden's age.
Blinken visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine's counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Ukraine's capital Wednesday for an unannounced visit hours after Russia launched a missile attack on the city, in a trip intended to show confidence in Kyiv's forces amid a grinding counteroffensive. Blinken's trip aimed to assess Ukraine's 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued U.S. support as some Western allies are expressing worries about Ukraine's progress driving out Russian forces after 18 months of war, according to U.S. officials. Washington officials said possible alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain will also be discussed, following Russia's exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its frequent bombardment of port facilities in the Odesa region, from which most grain is transported abroad.
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. Tuesday's sentencing caps one of the most significant prosecutions over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio's sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received 18 years for their Jan. 6 convictions. Tarrio's defense attorneys asked for no more than 15 years in prison, and told reporters after the hearing that they will appeal.
Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet Putin again. Will he take a plane or the train?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's possible trip to Russia this month might be like his first one in 2019 — a rattling, 20-hour ride aboard a green-and-yellow armored train that is a quirky symbol of his family's dynastic leadership. U.S. officials say Kim may visit Russia in September for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly to advance talks on North Korean arms sales. It would be Kim's first foreign travel since the start of the pandemic. Media attention is focused on how Kim, the 39-year-old authoritarian leader, would get there. Kim's previous meeting with Putin in April 2019 in Vladivostok required a daylong trip that involved crossing a border river into Russia.
India's prime minister uses the G20 summit to advertise his global reach and court voters at home
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government has seized upon its role as host of this year's G20 summit and mounted an advertising blitz that stresses India's growing clout under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message it puts out is clear: Modi is winning respect for India internationally. At home this message is also seen by political observers as his government's broader goal to catapult Modi to the global stage as "Vishwaguru" — a leader of the world. Experts say this enthusiasm for a global summit also displays the personal ambitions of Modi, a prime minister who has used the optics of New Delhi's growing geopolitical forays at global level to consolidate power. Modi will seek a third term as prime minister in a national vote next year.
Lawyers claim cable TV and phone companies are also responsible in Maui fires
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers for residents and business owners of the Hawaiian town devastated by last month's fires on Maui told a court that cable TV and telephone companies share in responsibility for the disaster. The attorneys made the statements Tuesday, saying the companies allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the power poles. The lawyers said the cables were attached in a way that put too much tension on the poles, causing them to lean and break in the winds on Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying more than 2,000 structures.
This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says Earth endured its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures. Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment. It also was the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023. That's according to the World Meteorological Organization and the European climate service Copernicus. August was about 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than pre-industrial averages — the warming threshold that the world is trying not to pass.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The first witness in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is a former aide who reported him to the FBI in 2020. It is unclear whether Paxton will return Wednesday to the state Senate after leaving the start of the historic proceedings early. But Republicans leading the impeachment are plowing ahead without him and starting with his former second-in-command. It's the first in a potentially long line of former allies who could testify against Paxton in the coming weeks. Paxton began the trial by pleading not guilty but did not return once opening arguments got underway Tuesday.
Legal fights over voting districts could play role in control of Congress for 2024
Recent court rulings in some southern states could affect the battle for control of Congress in the 2024 election. Courts in Alabama and Florida both ruled recently that maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures didn't give Black voters sufficient opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. If those rulings hold up on appeals, Democrats could stand to gain seats. Ongoing court battles in Georgia and Louisiana also could benefit Democrats, while Republicans stand to gain from districts that are expected to be redrawn in North Carolina. All told, around a dozen states have ongoing litigation affecting U.S. House districts.
