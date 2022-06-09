Ever-rising crop prizes should bring cheers to the growers who make up a huge portion of the Mississippi Delta Council’s membership. But not this year, not with the confluence of pandemic, war, oil shortages and international trade strife the world is seeing.
Growers across the Delta see the escalating costs of growing and harvesting crops and wonder just how things will shake out for them, Delta Council leaders say.
Input costs and ways to manage them are but a few of the pressing topics the region’s main economic development entity will take up when it convenes June 17 at Delta State University for its annual meeting. Council leaders cite the deep uncertainty caused by a stubborn global covid pandemic, war in Ukraine, worldwide oil and natural gas shortages and retaliatory tariffs, to name just a few.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine alone is set to cause the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s, the World Bank warns, with cotton prices projected to be nearly 40 percent higher in 2022. Energy prices, on the other hand, are projected to rise more than 50 percent in 2022 before easing in 2023 and 2024, the World Bank says.
All the uncertainty follows a 2021 that Delta Council Executive Vice President Frank Howell calls “one for the record books.”
Halfway through the new year, “We have seen a huge runup in both prices in the commodity markets and the input side,” Howell said in a recent interview. The runup is “from all of our businesses, not just agriculture,” he said.
“Whether running a metal manufacturing facility in Clarksdale or farming operation n Bentonia, managing your costs is the name of the game.”
His best advice: Analyze all the information “and hope to get lucky, I’m afraid.”
Howell said the Stoneville-based organization is getting strong cost-management guidance from its Mississippi State University agriculture partners. And the help is surely needed as growers see “red ink all over the place,” he said, though he conceded that crop prices “look pretty good.”
One farm crop that bears watching, Howell said, is catfish. Feed prices and other input costs are in “record territory,” he said. “Catfish farmers are already bracing for a tough year.”
Tunica farmer Patrick Johnson Jr. is wrapping up his year as president of the Council which represents 19 Delta and part-Delta counties. Members will elect a new president at the June 17 gathering.
Johnson said in an interview that he spent a good part of his term in Stoneville and Jackson working on getting money for the Delta’s deteriorating bridges and crumbling roads.
“I felt we were able to have a positive impact in that arena,” Johnson said of the lobbying effort on behalf of a region that stretches from Warren County north to DeSoto County.
Both Johnson and Howell say they expect the Delta to do well in the dividing of a 2022 transportation pie that includes $984 million for new construction and $264 million for maintenance.
In addition, state legislators approved a $230 million infrastructure improvement plan that provides a $100 million increase to the state's Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program.
Johnson and Howell say they expect this year’s funding will help shore-up at least some of the deteriorating bridges that have forced Delta commercial truck traffic to take detours.
“I’m pleased with the way they have allocated funds from different sources,” Howell said, citing federal pandemic relief, new federal infrastructure money and the significant share of state lottery revenues designated annually for roads and bridges.
Legislators, Howell said, “stepped up to the plate in the last session.”
The result should be “more maintenance on our roads and bridges,” he said.
In addition to transportation issues, the Delta Council’s role involves developing a workforce able to accommodate new industries and retain current ones. “We have had some strong activity,” Howell said, and predicted increased hiring across the region, especially in its northern section.
Influencing flood control policy is also a part of the organization’s mission. Delta growers and residents have been on an 80-year quest for construction of a pump system to ease flooding dubbed the Yazoo Backwater Project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stated its support for construction of a $400 million pumping system in late 2020. But by spring 2021 complaints from environmental groups and its own top officials led the agency to put the project in limbo.
Howell, in what seemed an effort to moderate his dissatisfaction with the EPA, called the reversal “unfortunate.”
As it did a few years ago when it endorsed ridding the state flag of the Confederate battle emblem, the Delta Council this year took a side in one of the most controversial issues confronting the state: Expansion of Medicaid. It's time, the Council’s 150-member health and education committee said in a resolution, to expand Medicaid coverage to include the state’s uninsured working poor. Mississippi is among 12 states that have refused expansion.
Such an expansion, according to Johnson, would significantly improve the health of Mississippians and the fiscal health of its hospitals, especially the rural ones across the Delta struggling to remain open.
“We felt it was something we needed to get behind,” Johnson said.
If nothing else, the resolution of support should bring more attention to the issue, he said. “We hope it will gather momentum.”
Effort to expand the state’s Medicaid rolls have languished for nearly a decade but got a big boost in 2021 when Corey Miller, state economist, presented an analysis that shows new federal cost-sharing provisions would cover the first 3.5 years o the expansion costs while adding over 200,000 Mississippians to the insured rolls.
Miller put the state’s annual costs beyond the 3.5 years at about $500 million a year. However, “other savings in and outside of Medicaid on an annual basis roughly offset the annual costs of expansion,” Miller said in an interview after presenting the University Research Center’s economic analysis.
A main feature of the Delta Council’s annual meeting is the keynote speech during the business session. This year’s speaker will be author, motivational speaker and Oxford native David Magee. He is the author of Dear William, a bestselling book detailing intergenerational family addiction and recovery.