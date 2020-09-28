Southern AgCredit recently hired new staff members for two branch offices in South Mississippi.
Mallory Whitfield joined the rural lending cooperative as a loan administrator in its Gulfport branch office. Whitfield earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was employed at PJ’s Coffee for seven years prior to joining Southern AgCredit. She is engaged to Evan Kellar, an independent insurance agent in Picayune.
Destin Dickinson was hired as a loan administrator in the Hattiesburg branch office. Dickinson has 12 years of banking experience, most recently as a commercial lending assistant. She resides in Petal, with her husband, Bo, and their three sons.