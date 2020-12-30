Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Michael Cooper, PE, has re-joined the firm as a Hydrology/Hydraulics Engineer in the Nashville office.
Cooper has nearly 15 years of experience as an H/H Engineer, including 8.5 years previously with Neel-Schaffer. He has experience performing hydraulic analyses for state routes and interstate bridge and culvert crossings. He also has extensive environmental permitting and mitigation experience with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, as well experience performing MS4 review, stormwater analysis and design, and hydraulic analysis and design for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“I am extremely excited to have Michael Cooper rejoin our H&H team in Nashville,” said Mike Phillips, PE, CFM, Neel-Schaffer’s East Region H&H discipline leader. “In his previous years working with our group in Nashville, Michael demonstrated excellent technical skills in the H&H modeling and design field. He also showed great dedication when he was asked to serve as an embedded consultant in the TDEC Environmental Permits Section – a role that he served for over six years while he was with Neel-Schaffer. Now with almost 15 years of H&H engineering experience, Michael returns to us with even more skills than when he left, and we look forward to the great contributions and leadership he will provide for our team and clients in Tennessee and beyond.”
Cooper is a Registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology.