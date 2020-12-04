The partners of WBA Architecture announce the addition of Tyler Malouf as Project Manager in their Jackson office. Malouf joins the firm after six years at firms in Atlanta, Georgia. She is an Alabama native and graduate of Auburn University’s School of Architecture.
“We are honored to have Tyler join our team, not only for her talent, but for her dedication to client service,” says Jamie Wier, Principal Architect. “She sets out to exceed the expectations of the client, which is one of the many reasons she’s a perfect fit for our firm.”
“After researching and asking friends about potential firms to continue working for, the praise and positive reputation I heard of WBA Architecture and their team members was overwhelming,” says Malouf. “I am confident that it holds true and am excited to be working with a really great group of people. I am looking forward to becoming an involved member of this community and help add to the impressive portfolio of WBA.”