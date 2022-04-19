The Hall of Fame recognizes select alumni who have perpetuated the university’s good name through their accomplishments and contributions to their communities. A 1974 graduate of The University of Mississippi School of Law, Mr. Drinkwater was one of five recipients in the Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2022, inducted on March 26, 2022.
“Wayne is nationally recognized as an exceptional attorney, mentor, and community advocate. He is absolutely deserving of this recognition for his achievements in the state and within our firm,” said Bradley Jackson Office Managing Partner Margaret Oertling Cupples.
Mr. Drinkwater has extensive experience in major business, commercial and constitutional litigation. He has tried some of Mississippi’s most significant cases and handled more than 70 appeals, arguing more than 30 of them in state and federal courts across the country. A former law clerk of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, Mr. Drinkwater is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. He also is an Advocate of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Mr. Drinkwater has been included in The Best Lawyers in America® for 25 years and has been listed in Chambers USA since 2003.