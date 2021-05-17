Benchmark Litigation has once again selected Brunini as the Mississippi Firm of the Year for 2021. The award was announced at this year’s annual Benchmark Litigation US Awards.
Benchmark Litigation is the definitive guide to the world’s leading litigation firms and lawyers. It provides law firm and lawyer rankings based on extensive interviews with litigators, their clients, and an analysis of each state’s most important cases and firm developments. It is the only rating service focused exclusively on litigation.
“We are honored to be recognized by Benchmark for the second year in a row as the Top Litigation Firm in Mississippi,” said Sam Kelly, Managing Partner. “We are grateful to all of our clients that give us an opportunity to represent them. Our commitment is to give every matter the time, attention and resources needed to insure that the client’s interests are fully represented in a professional, competent and thorough manner.”
Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC, founded over one century ago, today is one of Mississippi’s largest and most respected law firms. They serve primarily business clients, including a number of Fortune 500 companies and other significant Mississippi companies, including the nation’s largest privately held wireless company, one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers, one of Mississippi’s largest health insurers and one of the state’s largest banks and health care systems.