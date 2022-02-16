Birmingham, Ala. (Feb. 16, 2022) — C Spire Business has been named as one of the top managed service providers (MSPs) in North America for 2022 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company® and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).
The business division of the Southeastern U.S.-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company made the MSP 500 list’s Elite 150 category for the eighth consecutive year. The ranking recognizes leading solution providers that demonstrate innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.
“We are honored to accept this recognition from CRN once again,” said Suzy Hays, general manager of C Spire Business. “Our managed services help businesses operate more efficiently and navigate the growing complexities of IT solutions and maximize return on IT investments.”
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide, helping empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets.
CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.