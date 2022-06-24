Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said one of the most noticeable things to him pre-COVID-19 compared to today is the attitude of city employees.
“I felt the COVID-19 impact was devastating,” Flaggs said. “I noticed the isolation was affecting all our employees. I felt we should treat mental health the same as we treat physical health. We are concerned with the well-being of the employees and their family members. We also want employees to perform as best they can. Something like COVID affects everyone.”
The city of Vicksburg hired NuLife Health Care to serve their employees and their dependents. In addition to providing mental health services, it provides training to help division heads and staff members be aware of the signs of mental health issues in employees.
The services were considered particularly important for police and firemen, who can face major stresses on the job at any time. But Flaggs said other employees are also benefiting from the program.
NuLife has come into the workplace to perform clinics.
“It has been a phenomenal experience for us, and I think it is working well,” Flaggs said. “We started this in March with a number of work sessions with the fire and police departments, and other departments like recreation and public works.
"That is what we will do until every employee has had the opportunity to be in a work session so we can be able to determine their needs. I believe in the wellness of the whole mind, body and soul.”