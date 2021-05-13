Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Jeff Decoteau, PE, PMP, has joined the firm in the newly created position of Water Resources Engineering Manager.
In this role, Decoteau will help Neel-Schaffer grow its Water Resources group across the company’s nine-state footprint.
Based in the Baton Rouge office, Decoteau has over 30 years of experience as a Project Engineer, Project Manager, and Operations Leader. He has extensive experience in managing and developing water resources teams and business development.
“We are very excited to have Jeff join our Water Resources team,” said Glenn Ledet, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Program Manager for Coastal Science and Engineering. “He brings tremendous experience to Neel-Schaffer and will be an important part of our future growth as we continue development of our Strategic Planning Initiative to grow the Water Resources sector.”
Decoteau has extensive experience that provides key lessons learned for achieving project excellence and maintaining superior client service. He also brings value for company mentorship, leadership development, strategic initiatives, and young professional engagement programs.
He has spent a significant portion of his career managing the Water Resources division on a national level with a top-rated national firm. Most recently, he served as Project Manager to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s Data and Modeling efforts. He also has experience for a broad spectrum of global water resource projects. In particular, he was the forward design team leader in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, for the King Saud Air Base Comprehensive Master Plan.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Jeff join our Neel-Schaffer team,” said Jerry Trumps, Executive Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Southwest Region. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the water resources field and, together with Glenn Ledet, Mike Phillips, Connor McCollough and the rest of our Water Resources group will form a team that is second to none in our industry.”
Decoteau is a Registered Professional Engineer in Louisiana. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University.