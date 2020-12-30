The Huey Magoo’s chain announced on Monday it has opened in McComb its first restaurant in Mississippi.
The restaurants offer signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps.
The 3,650-square-foot restaurant features an outdoor patio and drive-through service. It is the first of 20 Huey Magoo’s restaurants franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr plan to open in Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven.
The family has 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees.
Huey Magoo’s offers socially distanced seating, takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be made by DoorDash.
The restaurant is at 342 Anna Drive. The Orlando-based chain was founded in 2004.