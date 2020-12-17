Sixty-nine attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2020 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers, which recognizes attorneys in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Seven of the Firm's Mississippi attorneys were named to the list:
- Sheryl Bey
- Robert E. Hauberg, Jr.
- Leonard C. Martin
- William S. Painter
- William N. Reed
- Frederick N. Salvo III
- J. Carter Thompson Jr.
William N. Reed was also named among the top 50 attorneys in Mississippi by Mid-South Super Lawyers.
The publication also honored 38 Baker Donelson attorneys in its 2020 list of Mid-South Rising Stars, including seven attorneys in the Firm's Jackson office:
- C. Tyler Ball
- Nakimuli Davis-Primer
- Wendy Huff Ellard
- Charles Weil Goldberg Jr.
- Samuel Gregory
- H. Lee Hill II
- Sterling Kidd
The selections for this list are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division.