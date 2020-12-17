 

Sixty-nine attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2020 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers, which recognizes attorneys in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Seven of the Firm's Mississippi attorneys were named to the list:

  • Sheryl Bey
  • Robert E. Hauberg, Jr.
  • Leonard C. Martin
  • William S. Painter
  • William N. Reed
  • Frederick N. Salvo III
  • J. Carter Thompson Jr.

William N. Reed was also named among the top 50 attorneys in Mississippi by Mid-South Super Lawyers.

The publication also honored 38 Baker Donelson attorneys in its 2020 list of Mid-South Rising Stars, including seven attorneys in the Firm's Jackson office:

  • C. Tyler Ball
  • Nakimuli Davis-Primer
  • Wendy Huff Ellard
  • Charles Weil Goldberg Jr.
  • Samuel Gregory
  • H. Lee Hill II
  • Sterling Kidd

The selections for this list are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, which is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division.

