Nissan-Altima Mississippi

Line technicians work on assembling a redesigned Nissan Altima sedan, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at its Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton. Local and state officials joined Nissan management in unveiling the redesigned 2019 Altima.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

The opening of the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant 20 years ago brought auto manufacturing to Mississippi. Earlier this year, the company announced a $500 million investment to transform the plant into a center for EV manufacturing and technology. It brings the automaker’s total investment to $4 billion since production began.

