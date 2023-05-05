The opening of the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant 20 years ago brought auto manufacturing to Mississippi. Earlier this year, the company announced a $500 million investment to transform the plant into a center for EV manufacturing and technology. It brings the automaker’s total investment to $4 billion since production began.
Larkin Simpson, Madison County Economic Development Authority COO, said Nissan’s arrival in 2003 “really set us on track to becoming an automotive state. Now we have Nissan, Toyota and tons of suppliers in the region and throughout central and north Mississippi. It helped us realize what we could be and what we could become.”
Simpson said while other states in the Southeast are more heavily dominated by automotive plants and suppliers, Mississippi’s location in the central Gulf South is beneficial in the movement of products and materials. “I think it’s positioned us very well to be a long time player in automotive,” he said.
Nissan said its Canton plant has created more than 25,000 jobs statewide, contributed more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations and donated 12,000 volunteer hours in local communities.
The plant employs approximately 5,000 people and has built nearly 5 million vehicles. The plant currently builds four models: Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD.
Laura Hipp, Mississippi Development Authority deputy executive director, said Nissan has been an economic powerhouse in the state. “Prior to the opening of its Canton plant, Mississippi didn’t exactly have an automotive industry, and now, thanks to Nissan, we are home to some of the biggest names in the industry,” she said. “Nissan’s investment in Canton showed other automotive companies around the world that we mean business, and we can get the job done and get it done well. Nissan is now and will always be the cornerstone of Mississippi’s automotive industry.”
The automaker recent announced plans to transform the Nissan Canton plant into a center for U.S. electric vehicle production.
“Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and processes to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team to support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles in 2025.” said David Sliger, vice president of Manufacturing at the Nissan Canton plant.
With its $500 million investment to transform the Canton assembly plant to build the new Nissan and Infiniti EV models, the company said it has now invested $13.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations.
Sliger said the introduction of EVs to Nissan Canton supports the company’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which calls for 23 electrified models for the Nissan and Infiniti brands globally, including 15 all-electric vehicles, by 2030.
“Ambition 2030 will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations. Taking account of critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Ambition 2030 underpins the company’s aim to empower mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world,” Sliger said.
The new production goals in Canton, he said, will transform existing roles to support EV production of the new models retrains and upskills nearly 2,000 of the 5,000 jobs at Nissan Canton.
“With the support of Accelerate Mississippi and its partners, we are creating innovative training programming that will include both in-class and hands-on courses to teach employees how to effectively operate the latest in advanced manufacturing equipment,” Sliger said.
The company also plans to assemble the battery packs for the vehicles at the Canton facility. “It is our goal to ensure that the team has the resources and know-how they need to successfully navigate new materials and new joint designs that require a fresh look at the traditional battery assembly process,” said Sliger.
Hipp said Nissan’s EV investment in Mississippi sends a message to the industry. “Nissan’s decision to partially convert the Canton facility to begin production of electric vehicles is a strong testament to the fact that Mississippi is a remarkable place to do business. Nissan has invested tremendously in its Canton operations over the last 20 years, and each one of those investments has been a nod to the Canton plant’s workforce, the local community and the state as a whole,” she said. “Those investments tell the world that long-term sustainable success and a top-notch workforce can be found here in Mississippi. Nissan converting a portion of its plant to produce EVs also shows we are able, ready and willing to take on the future of the industry, and our workforce is ready to fill these in-demand jobs of the future. “
Simpson called the plant’s expansion into the EV market “a very good sign of future growth.”
He said, “Whether our future be combustible engines, electric vehicles, or something entirely different, as long as our people continue to produce well and continue to make good products, you’re going to see more investments by this Nissan plant.”
