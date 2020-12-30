Specialty paper products company IG Design Group Americas Inc. is expanding operations in Marshall County. The expansion is part of a project that represents a $57.41 million corporate investment and will create 300 jobs by May of 2022.
IG Design Group specializes in celebrations and craft products, including stationery, gift wrapping paper and gift bags, and serves retailers worldwide, from design to distribution.
In July, it was announced that the company was locating operations in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park, initially creating 35 jobs. The company leased a 554,000-square-foot facility developed by Panattoni Development, which was phase one of the project. For the expansion, which is phase two of the project, the company is leasing a new 338,580-square-foot addition to the facility. To accommodate future growth, the company has an option to expand the facility by an additional 338,600 square feet.
The facility will house the production, warehousing and distribution of IG Design Group's gift-wrapping products.
The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $2 million grant for assistance in equipment relocation. IG Design Group also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County and the TVA also are assisting with the project.