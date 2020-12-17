Jamie Sowell, the Tate County Community Development Director and the Director of the Senatobia Main Street Chamber of Commerce has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association Board of Directors.
Main Street directors representing the local programs in Mississippi elected Sowell to serve on the board beginning in January 2021 through June 2022. She replaces Judi Holifield who is retiring.
She started her role with Senatobia Main Street in 2016.
MMSA awarded Sowell the 2020 Heart of Main Street Award, a special award given to a local Main Street Director who goes over and beyond to help his or her fellow directors and community and exemplifies the character and qualities it takes to lead and manage a successful Main Street program. This award is selected by fellow Main Street directors of designated communities.
MMSA provides two positions on the statewide board for Directors' Representatives who are elected to represent the 45 designated Main Street programs in Mississippi. Sowell will serve with Brantley Snipes of Main Street Greenwood, who is serving on the board through June 2021.