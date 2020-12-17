Joshua L. Spake, DO, recently joined Sumrall Medical Center.
Spake provides family medicine care and management of acute and chronic conditions. He has special practice interests in preventative medicine, wellness visits and skin cancer screenings.
Spake received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg. He completed his residency through the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program in Hattiesburg.
Spake is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Wilderness Medical Society.