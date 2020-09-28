Dr. Edmond Russo has been selected as the director of the Environmental Laboratory at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg.
Russo, a 27-year U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) veteran, will lead EL in providing relevant, value-added technology supporting the environmental mission of the USACE, the Army, the Department of Defense and the nation.
Russo previously served the ERDC as chief of the Coastal Engineering Branch in the Navigation Division at the Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory from 2005-2009 and as chief of the Ecosystem Evaluation and Engineering Division in EL from June 2009-2014.
Before being named the ERDC EL director, Russo served as program manager, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management for the Galveston District. Russo has held a variety of leadership positions throughout both the USACE and the private sector.
The New Orleans native holds a doctorate degree in civil engineering from Louisiana State University, a graduate degree in sustaining base leadership and management from the Army Management Staff College in Washington, D.C., a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Orleans and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Louisiana State University. He has authored more than 40 technical publications, is a registered professional engineer and is the recipient of a multitude of professional awards.
— MBJ WIRE REPORTS