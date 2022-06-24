The Ridgeland law firm of Wells Marble & Hurst has been in existence 151 years, and it's still going strong. One of the state's oldest firms, it was founded in 1871 by William Calvin Wells, who built the firm on a tradition of and reputation for integrity and excellence, professionalism and stability. Through the years, the name has changed, but Wells has remained a part of it.
In 1968, the current iteration of the firm, Wells Marble & Hurst, was established by members William C. Wells Jr., Erskine W. Wells Sr., Roland D. Marble and Joe Jack Hurst.
“The early successes paved the way to evolve into a firm with a primary presence in Mississippi while expanding to a national scope of representation for some clients, having handled cases in approximately 40 states,” says Managing Member Kenna L. Mansfield Jr.
With 25 attorneys and 24 staff members, this venerable firm feels it must be doing something right.
“Some people might say it’s because we hire the best and the brightest attorneys,” Mansfield said. “Yes, that's true. Or they might say our lawyers bring an incomparable level of experience and knowledge to their work, and our litigators continue to be successful defending lawsuits in Mississippi and across the nation. There are many factors that contribute to our firm’s ability to deliver an excellent work product for our clients.”
Mansfield lists the firm's long time representation of the financial services and insurance industries in all facets of their business and the history of litigation in a state that for a long time was considered one of the top ten “judicial hell holes.”
“We have honed our skills and successfully defended insurance and other business clients in a pressure-cooker jurisdiction. As a result, we think outside the box and develop and implement creative strategies for defending our clients,” he added. “We also have extremely competitive billing rates. In major markets, clients have found it more cost effective to hire us even when it is necessary for us to hire local counsel.”
The 1871 founding creed included core values that focused on superior work, integrity, striving for excellence, and investing in the quality of the organization.
“The last sentence of the firm’s creed states, 'Our goal is to be the best law firm possible… not necessarily the largest or the most profitable.' All of these values still ring true and are woven into the fabric of today’s firm,” Mansfield said. “We also promote the importance of diversity as a combination of people from various backgrounds fosters an environment that helps provide an additional level of legal expertise for our clients.”
With a number of specialties, Wells Marble has broad-based experience.
“Always focused on our clients’ goals, we help them assess all options, manage their cases from initial pleadings through discovery, explore settlement negotiations, and, when necessary, go to trial,” Mansfield said. “Our primary areas of practice include insurance defense, transportation law, premises liability, and products liability. The firm also has a long history in the area of estate planning, estate and trust administrations, conservatorships and guardianships.
"Additionally, our workers’ compensation defense team represents all types of self-insured employers and workers’ compensation carriers in multiple industries.”
The firm's community involvement is shown through their annual support of the Community Foundation of Mississippi and by attorneys giving to charitable causes and serving as board members for non-profit, corporate and municipal organizations, and churches.
“Our strong commitment to Jackson and our surrounding communities is built on the diversity and dedication of our attorneys and staff,” Mansfield said. “Various members of our firm have served in leadership positions in the Ridgeland and Jackson Chambers of Commerce, the Madison County Business League, the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, and the Mississippi Bar Association.”
Achieving rankings and receiving honors is also important to Wells Marble & Hurst.
“Our firm is truly honored that we have received many accolades through the years, and we continue to be selected for multiple awards every year,” Mansfield said. “Most of our attorneys have achieved AV-Preeminent ratings from Martindale-Hubbell as well as having maintained 10.0 AVVO ratings. They have also been selected as Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Benchmark Local Litigation Stars, ranked in Chambers USA, and more.”
The firm is listed as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm and has been selected by A.M. Best for more than 75 years as recommended insurance attorneys. Two attorneys are members of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Additionally, some attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers' Rising Stars, American Bar Association Rising Stars, and Best Lawyers' Ones to Watch.