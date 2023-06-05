The Jones Walker Gaming Practice – one of the largest in the southeastern U.S., according to the law firm – has decades of experience handling gaming law issues in the regional market.
The firm represents every aspect of the industry, including casino companies, Native American tribes, gaming product manufacturers and suppliers, parimutuels, lottery vendors, sweepstakes and charities as well as investors, lenders and others that have gaming-related interests.
In the decades since gambling was legalized in the region, Jones Walker says its attorneys have helped develop many of the laws and regulatory policies that govern the gaming industry in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.
Attorneys Tommy Shepherd and Kelly Duncan, both partners in the firm, co-chair Jones Walker’s Gaming Industry Team.
Shepherd said when casinos first came to Mississippi 30 years ago, the legal issues were as new as the industry itself in the state.
“We were dealing with the kinds of issues that surround a new gaming jurisdiction with an underfunded and somewhat overwhelmed gaming regulatory body,” he wrote in an email reply about the early days of gambling in Mississippi.
“The issues were things such as how to decide which casino and vendor license applicants would be investigated first and arguments and litigation over whether a casino’s proposed site was legal under the Mississippi Gaming Control Act and regulations,” he said.
Another issue that lingered for a number of years, Shepherd said, was whether the Mississippi Gaming Commission should have its own testing lab for the local testing and approval of gaming devices and associated equipment.
“Those issues have largely gone away, as the maturity of the market has caused new casino applicants to be few and far between and has resulted in the difficult challenge of obtaining financing for any new Mississippi casinos, regardless of location,” Shepherd said.
The issue of whether the Gaming Commission should have its own testing lab was eventually resolved with the Coast adopting a hybrid approach to the lab.
"The MGC has its own lab for gaming device approvals, but the lab will accept testing reports from the approved major independent testing labs; this has substantially streamlined the new slot machine approval process,” he said.
Now that Mississippi is a more mature gaming jurisdiction with 30-state regulated casinos operating, Shepherd said the gaming issues that come up are more of a routine nature.
“Gaming Commission meeting agendas today are generally comprised of approvals of findings of suitability for new officers of gaming companies, license renewals (once every three years) and refinancings or sales and purchases of companies by other gaming companies or by new entrants into the gaming business,” he said. “Having said that, we recently represented the business arm of the Cherokee Nation from Oklahoma in its successful acquisition of the Gold Strike Casino in Tunica. That presented novel precedent-setting issues, and we had to work through those with the Mississippi Gaming Commission.”
Shepherd said when sports betting came on the scene in Mississippi five years ago, Jones Walker attorneys had anticipated its arrival and had already reached out to a number of companies in the sports betting arena.
"That gave us a leg up in representing some of the premier names in the business,” he said.
When sports wagering and gaming spread to other states, including sports wagering in Tennessee and sports wagering and casinos in Virginia, in particular, he said, “we were able to represent some of those same clients in other states.”
Today, Shepherd said, the Jones Walker gaming practice, which was once primarily focused on Mississippi and Louisiana, where Duncan practices gaming law, has grown to the firm representing gaming clients in those original two states and the entire Southeastern United States.
“We have represented cities in negotiating casino development agreements, Native American tribes, companies entering the gaming business through acquisitions of gaming licensees, domestic and international gaming companies, investors, lenders and private equity owners, vendors such as gaming device manufacturers and payment processors, independent testing labs and the list goes on and on,” he said. “We have been blessed with being able to represent some of the best in the business. Having great clients who respect and want to comply with the gaming regulatory process makes it a pleasure to come to work each day.”
