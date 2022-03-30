The ticket-sales momentum that accompanied the Mississippi lottery for the first seven months of its life caried through for the first full fiscal year of the lottery, exceeding half a billion dollars.
That’s a lot of scratch and, appropriately enough, the scratch-off games are a big reason why. The instant-win tickets accounted for the biggest piece of the Mississippi Lottery Corp.’s $340 million in sales in its initial half year and one month and $510 million in fiscal 2021.
Sales of tickets of all types “have exceeded our expectations,” Meg Annison, spokeswoman for the Lottery Corp., said in an email.
Enthusiasm for the instant-win tickets extends across the county and industry, Annison said. “Players love them. They enjoy the feeling of instantly knowing if a ticket is a winner.”
But talk does turn to the drawings like Mississippi Match, Powerball and Mega Millions whenever a jackpot begins to swell significantly. At that point, Annison said, “Players who don’t normally play become intrigued and want to join in on the fun.”
The money generated has allowed state lawmakers to contemplate a 6-month gas-tax holiday. The plan, supporters say, is to offset losses of the state’s 18.4-cents a gallon motor-fuel tax with $80 million in lottery funds designated annually for road and bridge needs.
As 2022 began and the current fiscal year was only half over, transfers to the state drew close to the $80 million threshold, reaching $74 million by Dec. 31. Net proceeds reached $84 million at the end of January.
With the $80 million reached, lottery proceeds began going into the Mississippi Education Enhancement Fund for K-12 and higher education programs.
Net revenue totaled $10.3 million in January and $9.4 million in February.
More retailers equal more ticket sales, Annison said in explaining why sales are strongest in Mississippi’s more densely populated counties such as Rankin, Hinds, Harrison, Jackson and Lee. They “have consistently been the top selling counties,” she said.
Players can select from 35 scratch-off games, a Cash 3 daily draw, and a Mississippi Match 5 with a progressive jackpot drawn three times weekly. They can also play for giant jackpots twice weekly with the multi-state Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.
The key is to keep enthusiasm juiced, Annison said. “We have learned our players enjoy new games and a selection of different play-styles. We introduce new scratch-off games each month and promote the launches with helpful how-to-play videos, contests, advertising,” she said.
The like to hear first-hand from players about what they like and don’t like, she added. The Lottery especially values “learning why players play the games they do,” she said.
Annison said marketing is done through radio, television, social media, billboards and sponsored events. Print marketing is limited to fliers, posters and stickers for lottery retailers, she said.
Ticket buyers don’t pay sales tax, but a 3% state income tax kicks in on winning tickets of $600 or more. It’s deducted when the ticket is cashed.
Bigger winnings bring a federal tax of 24%, starting on jackpots of $5,000. And they also bring a state government check of whether a recipient of a Mississippi Lottery windfall owes back taxes or unpaid child support. In the seven months of fiscal 2020, the checks resulted in an additional $26,234 to the Department of Revenue and $82,769 to the Department of Human Services for past-due child support, according to Annison.
Mississippi Lottery Corp. ended fiscal 2021 with 1,844 ticket sellers which included supermarkets, drug stores and even laundromats and barber shops. Many more tickets, however, are sold at convenience stores to customers stopping in for sodas, beer and a tank of gas.
Surveys show an opportunity to buy lottery tickets increases a convenience store customer’s average spending in a single visit from $6.29 to $10.35, according to Philip Chamblee, executive director & CEO of the Mississippi Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Stores Association.
Retailers get 6% from each $1 ticket sold, an arrangement that brought sellers $30.6 million in commissions in FY 2021. They also gain windfalls when a customer wins big, getting $5,000 on prizes of $1 million or more.
An even bigger windfall comes to retailers who sell winning tickets for Powerball or Mega Millions, Chamblee said.
“It is my understanding that a convenience store/lottery retailer who sells the winning ticket for Powerball or Mega Millions is entitled to a bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket. However, if more than one retailer sells the winning ticket, the selling bonus is divided between the retailers,” he said in an email.
Many convenience store operators have set up checkout counter space exclusively for selling lottery tickets, thus making a store visit more convenient for both players and non-players, Chamblee noted.
While retailers went in knowing they would have to meet a learning curve, surprisingly few glitches occurred in the early days of the lottery, according to Chamblee.
“The launch couldn’t have gone any smoother,” he said, adding Mississippi Lottery Corp. did “an excellent job of training” sellers.
“Things are still going great,” Chamblee added.
Prize money to Mississippi Lottery winners totaled $286 million at the close of the last fiscal year. But some winnings go unclaimed.
“Several have expired,” Annison said of the winning tickets.
The most recent unclaimed ticket totaled $50,000 from a Powerball game bought at a Circle K on Madison’s Main Street for the Sept. 15, 2021, drawing, the ticket expired March 14.
“There’s a learning curve,” Chamblee said of Mississippi retailers starting ticket sales.
The same could be said for ticket buyers.