Kory W. Blackwell, MD, has relocated his practice to join Oak Grove Family Clinic, located at 5192 Old Hwy 11, in Hattiesburg.
Blackwell will provide family medicine services to both new and established patients at his new location.
He received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss., and completed an internship and his residency in family medicine through the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program in Hattiesburg. His special practice interests include chronic care and health maintenance.
“What I enjoy about working in health care is developing relationships. I chose to practice medicine because I wanted to serve my community and improve public health,” Blackwell said.