Jenisus M. Owens, DO, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Cough & Fever Clinic, where she provides evaluation and testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
Owens will also provide acute care services at Immediate Care. She has a special practice interest in chronic care.
Owens received her medical degree from William Care University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg. She completed an internship and residency in family medicine at East Central Health Network in Meridian.
Owens is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine, and she is a member of the Mississippi Osteopathic Medical Association, Mississippi State Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.