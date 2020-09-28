Thad F. Waites, MD, MACC, a physician at Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular, was elected chairman of the board for the Mississippi State Board of Health.
He was first appointed to the State Board of Health in 2010 and most recently has served as vice-chairman. He is currently serving as co-director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Forrest General Hospital. In 2018, Waites received the Master of the American College of Cardiology award, which is awarded annually to three cardiologists and the president. Waites is the only Mississippian to have received this designation.
— MBJ WIRE SERVICES