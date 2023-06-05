The COVID pandemic has been declared officially over and along with it goes the federal pandemic health insurance for approximately 15 million working adults and children.
The Mississippi Insurance Department estimates that between March 2023 and May 2024 some 119,500 individuals in the state will lose coverage. That breaks down to 61,800 adults and 57,700 children.
Mississippi State Medical Association President Claude D. Brunson, M.D., explains one positive effect that will be seen in the state.
“Mississippi moms and babies will not see an interruption in post-partum coverage after the sunsetting of the federal pandemic health insurance benefits thanks to the legislature permanently extending to 12 months the post-partum coverage,” he said.
The Mississippi State Medical Association supports increasing access to health care for working Mississippians and continues to have conversations with lawmakers on the importance of this issue for improving health outcomes in Mississippi, he added.
“We do believe that due to the complex nature in which healthcare is financed in the country and how healthcare dollars flow throughout the system to pay for varied services and providers that a traditional funding mechanism is desirable,” he said.
Tim Moore, CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, says hospitals will be affected by this loss of coverage.
“Hospitals have always taken care of patients in need and will as long as the doors remain open. The issue we are currently facing is the cost to provide care has greatly out grown the revenue generated to pay for that care,” he said.
“So, hospitals are reviewing services on the basis of what the facility can afford to provide. There are many services provided by hospitals and caregivers that make up the holistic treatment of any given patient. For many of these services the current payment system fails to cover the cost to provide the service. We will find patients seeking services once offered at our hospitals that may not be offered in the near future.”
Speaking for the association, Moore says he really can’t see how the Legislature cannot take action on some form of coverage for low wage earners across the state.
“As Alabama moves closer to a coverage model each day, and recent polling, depending on the poll, has put Medicaid Expansion in the 75-80% favorability among Mississippi voters, I think this is a clear message that Mississippians have a better understanding of what this coverage really is.”
It is not expanding benefits to current Medicaid patients, it is not providing coverage for those that simply do not want to work just to get free health coverage.
“Believe me, that is a huge misrepresentation,” Moore said. “Providing coverage to this group is similar to the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a program designed for healthy children in families that cannot afford traditional coverage.”
For example, Medicaid Expansion could create the Low Wage Insurance Program (LWIP), a program that is funded through the federal government via Medicaid, not traditional Medicaid.
“We should all be mindful that not providing coverage to this low wage population will have consequences that will affect access to care for everyone,” Moore said.
Looking at the possibility of Telehealth, which soared during the pandemic, being reduced, Moore said, “Telehealth will be a significant part of healthcare going forward. Opportunities to explore access to specialists only available in highly populated areas can be brought to rural communities. Emergency Department coverage, ICU consulting and oversight, and even extension of direct care givers.
“Telehealth can play a part in solving the staffing crisis in hospitals across the country. As hospitals evaluate the expanded role of telehealth and determine how to safely and effectively implement this technology, payers are still struggling with what and what not to reimburse. Hospitals cannot move forward with innovation without appropriate reimbursement.”
As for the overall 'health' of the state's hospitals, Moore said 2022 was the worst financial year in history for hospitals across the country, and Mississippi was no exception.
“Our hospitals continue to struggle with low reimbursement rates across the board. However, cost to provide care to patients continues to increase just as we have seen inflation in our own lives. The difference in hospitals is the inflationary factor is much higher in the healthcare industry.”
Moore says it's fortunate that communities and private interests have actually reopened a couple of facilities.
“It has not been easy and these facilities are facing the same on-going challenges of all Mississippi hospitals,” he said. “All businesses must be able to cover expenses with revenue and produce enough surplus to reinvest in the business for growth and sustainability. Appropriate reimbursement for healthcare services must be a focus in our state or we will see fewer hospitals and limited access to crucial services.”
