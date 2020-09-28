Adams and Reese is recently announced 2 of the firm’s Mississippi attorneys received recognition as a “Lawyer of the Year” in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Nationally, 10 of the firm's lawyers were recognized.
Honored were Holmes S. Adams, Jackson Litigation - Trusts and Estates, and Charles N. Parrott, Jackson Banking and Finance Law.
This distinction is limited to a single attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Honorees are selected based on Best Lawyers voting averages relating to their legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity.
— MBJ WIRE SERVICES