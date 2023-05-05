AI changing landscape in accounting

Artificial intelligence is changing the landscape in many industries, including accounting and finance. Top tier firms have been investing in AI for years, and other smaller firms are finding new ways to use AI for various tasks.
EisnerAmper, an international business advisory firm, is investing heavily in technology including AI and leveraging it to do things faster, better and provide more value to its clients, said Jason Juliano, director of digital transformation. EisnerAmper Digital is merging with Louisiana-based Postlethwaite & Netterville which has offices in Mississippi.
“We used a smart audit process to feed in things like invoices, purchase orders and contracts using natural language processing, which is an AI model,” Juliano said.
The models can read documents and pull-out information that auditors are looking for.
“It makes doing audits much faster, eliminating some of the human error, providing move value to some of the accounting audit work that we do for our clients,” he said.
Juliano said now that AI is being brought to the broader marketplace with investments by Microsoft, Google, IBM and Amazon, more mature models are being developed and capabilities are expanding.
“It’s allowing us to create these digital assistants and intelligent automation solutions that help our accountants and auditors provide added-value to our clients. It’s like having a junior person helping you.”
Juliano said one area AI is changing the accounting field is in employee recruitment.
“Now when we look for candidates at colleges majoring in accounting or finance we are looking for people skilled in leverage digital or technology tools that will help enable them to do their jobs better,” he said.
The Patterson School of Accountancy at Ole Miss is considered a national leader in accounting education, and the school says its graduates are among those leading international accounting firms and Fortune 500 companies.
Jeffrey Pickerd, assistant professor of Accountancy, said among the benefits of using AI in accounting is an increase in the efficiency of internal auditors which can save money for the company the auditors work for.
“It can also increase their effectiveness in performing audits by identifying more errors, allows for greater audit evidence collection, and expanding the types of analyses that can be performed. AI can also provide public accounting firms and their clients to have greater insights into the performance of their organization and detect and correct quality control issues more quickly,” Pickerd said.
Christine Cheng, assistant professor of Accountancy Instruction, said AI can help with the complexities of the tax code.
“AI promises the benefits of being able to digest the complex network of interrelated tax regulations both domestically and for cross-border transactions. In doing so, AI holds an important key to allowing accountants to provide relevant, useful information which could lead to optimal tax policy decisions and optimal tax planning for both corporations and individuals."
Pickerd said the impact of AI on accounting will be significant in the future.
“From an educational perspective, we’re already seeing changes to the accounting curriculum to provide new skills to graduates so that they’re more equipped to deal with new technologies. A recent study has highlighted that even for large public companies, it can be difficult to find professionals with the appropriate accounting and technology background.”
He said AI will produce changes the amount of work and the type of work that accountants perform.
“This in turn will change client expectations, client fees, and how accounting firms charge clients for their services. It will necessitate a change in auditing standards and how external reviews are conducted. It will, in short, have a deep impact on almost every dimension of our profession.“ Pickerd said.
Cheng said AI can help attract “the best and the brightest students” into the accounting profession.
“No one likes slogging through data. AI and other important data analytics tools make data transformation more accessible to all, which, democratizes the access for analytics to those at the front line instead of a few decision makers at the top. This democratization will allow our future accounting professionals, who have the best front line knowledge, to ‘see’ things that otherwise would have been missed under the former structure, leading to increased efficiencies and better decision making for the entire organization.”
In addition, Cheng said, the ability to remove mundane tasks often required in a copy-paste world, “means that our future workers will have more of an opportunity to focus on decision making, critical thinking, and problem solving. All of this leads to accounting once again taking a lead position on being an attractive, exciting career path.”
