Seqouia G. Smith of Edwards recently joined the staff of Court of Appeals Judge Jim Greenlee. Smith works as a judicial law clerk.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude from Alcorn State University in May 2017, majoring in criminal justice and pre-law . She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in May 2020. She also studied law at Downing College in Cambridge, England.

Smith served as a legal extern for Circuit Judge Smith Murphey V of the 17th Circuit District in Batesville in spring 2019. She was a legal intern at the Washington Law Firm, PLLC, in Southaven. Smith served as a student guardian ad litem for children through the University of Mississippi Child Advocacy Clinic. She was also a research assistant to Professor William W. Berry III. She was community outreach chair of the Black Law Student Association and secretary of the Air and Space Law Society. She was a member of the Student Bar Association Presidential Cabinet, the Moot Court Board, Public Interest Legal Foundation, Law Association for Women, the Magnolia Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

