Alexis Armstrong of Pearl recently joined the staff of Court of Appeals Judge Latrice A. Westbrooks. Armstrong works as a judicial law clerk.
Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, cum laude, from Jackson State University, where she served as Chief Justice of the Student Government Association. She earned her law degree from Mississippi College School of Law in May 2020. She was a Dean’s List scholar and earned certificates for her pro bono service and her work in family and juvenile law. She was event planning co-chair for the Black Law Student Association. She was a member of the Moot Court Board and earned Best Oral Advocate in Mississippi Moot Court competition.
Armstrong worked as an intern in the offices of the U.S. Attorney, the State Public Defender, the Mississippi Attorney General, the Mississippi Center for Justice and the Mobile County District Attorney. She was admitted to the limited practice of law as a student through the Mississippi College Guardian Ad Litem Clinic and during an internship with the Rankin County Youth Court. She also previously served internships in the law offices of Frascogna Courtney, PLLC and Margarette Meeks.