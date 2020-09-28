Bret Linley of Ridgeland recently joined the staff of Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Jack Wilson. Linley, a native of San Diego, Calif., works as a judicial law clerk.
Linley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and accounting with a minor in history from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in June 2017. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in May. At University of Alabama, he was a research assistant and competition co-chair of the Moot Court Board. He was a member of the UCSB intercollegiate rowing team, and coached the UA men’s rowing team.
Linley was a research associate for a year with Lexidale International Policy Consulting, working remotely for the company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. He worked as a summer law clerk for Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek in San Diego in 2019. He was a judicial extern for U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California from June through August 2018, and served as an intern in the office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office June through September 2016.