SALTILLO • Everyone needs a roof over their heads, but also important is the type of roof.
Most homes typically have asphalt roofs, which, depending on the climate, last for 10-20 years. Metal roofs, on the other hand, can last 50-70 years, depending on the metal used and the maintenance.
According to Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a roof is an important element of a building's construction. "When properly designed and installed it can provide years of protection against the elements, including fire rain, snow, ice and high winds."
"Having a metal roof or building doesn't mean it will stop a fire," said Mark Barnett, the general manager of the Tupelo/Saltillo location. "We have wildfires which are common out west, and it's the embers that are the biggest problem, especially with asphalt roofs. Asphalt is petroleum based, and it burns. Metal roofs can withstand about four hours of intense heat."
FEMA recommends that in fire-prone areas that homeowners consider replacing their roofs of wood or asphalt shingles with a fire-resistant material such as metal, which has a Class A fire rating, the highest available.
The Metal Roofing Alliance says metal roofing also is highly water resistant, energy efficient, low maintenance, durable and an overall more sustainable material choice.
Equally important for any roof is the underlayments, which the International Building Code defines as"one or more layers of a material that is applied to a steep-slope roof covering deck under the roof overing and resists liquid water that penetrates the roof covering."
Roofing products and systems also are required by code to be tested and evaluated for wind and impact resistance.
"Metal roofs certainly provide protection," Barnett said.
Reed's Metals was founded in 1998 and has been an award-winning and industry leading provider of metal roofing and panels systems, post frame, tube buildings and pre-engineered steel buildings and storage solutions. Reed's Metals has 10 locations, including eight manufacturing sites (three with IAS Certification) and two store front locations. Reed's Metals locations are in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkanas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.
Reed's says it "utilizes state-of-the-art technology and fabrication methods to provide unprecedented quality and service."
Barnett said the use of metal roofs varies according to location. On the Gulf Coast a high percentage of homes feature them. In Brookhaven, where Reed's was founded, about a 30-35% of homes have them. In Northeast Mississippi, it's about 10-15% but growing.
Typically residential roofs are exposed fastener, where the residential roof panel has an exposed three-quarter inch rib and the screw lines are visible. A standing seam roof uses clips mounted to the decking and the roof panel are mounted to the decking, and there are no exposed fasteners. Standing seam roofs also have superior in wind uplift resistance.
These systems are more expensive but are growing in high-end homes.
"We're seeing it just explode over in Oxford," Barnett said.
Commercial projects are an important segment of Reed's Metals, and the construction of Dollar General stores has keep it busy. With more than 18,000 stores in 46 states, the discount retailer plans to build 1,110 new stores this year — including its first stores in Idaho, its 47th state — and 1,750 remodels. Dollar General also plans open its first international stores, with 10 locations in Mexico.
Reed's Metals' customer mix doesn't lean heavily commercial or residential however.
"We do a little of both; it's about 50-50," Barnett said.
While metal roofs are more expensive than asphalt roofs, Barnett said the long-term benefits of metal roofs can't be ignored.
"Metal roofs is often a discretionary purchase; the only time you have to have it is if you're building a brand new house or something," Barnett said. "Right now, with the economic uncertainty, you could see metal roofs tapering off some. But part of our business that's booming is our commercial customers.
"They're not thinking about today — they're thinking about 20 years or more down the road and that this is going to be with me for a long time."