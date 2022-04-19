Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Economic Council will host its 72nd Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 21, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex.
Hundreds of MEC members, business leaders, and elected officials from across Mississippi will come together to hear from thought leaders about opportunities for securing Mississippi’s future.
MEC’s 72nd Annual Meeting luncheon will feature Gov. Tate Reeves, a conversation with State Medical Director Thomas Dobbs, M.D., and attendees will hear from 2021-22 MEC Chair Augustus Leon Collins as he turns the gavel over to Martin Williams, the 2022-23 MEC Chair.
The Mississippi Mass Choir will provide special entertainment.
A series of morning sessions are planned, focusing on the goals and recommendations outlined in the recently released MEC “Securing Mississippi’s Future: Vision for Economic Growth” report. The report was developed using research from the 51 small group discussions across the state as part of the MEC Tour.
The goals within the report align with MEC’s priority issues of education, workforce development and skills training, talent retention and attraction, infrastructure, business climate, and healthcare.
Three concurrent sessions will be held from 9-10 a.m., a plenary session begins at 10:30, and the Annual Meeting Luncheon gets underway at 11:45 a.m.
For more information about the report, or MEC’s Annual Meeting, go to mec.ms.